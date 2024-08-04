Triple H Gives Positive Update on Stephanie McMahon's WWE Return After SummerSlam 2024

SummerSlam 2024 was an absolute banger event. WWE fanatics feel this is the best SummerSlam in the sport's history. Every match, from the kickoff match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan to the final match of the card between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa, had a perfect end and a perfect storyline.

SummerSlam 2024 also featured some surprise appearances. MGK appeared on Logan Paul's side and even tried to help Paul retain his WWE United States Championship. Jelly Roll choke-slammed Austin Theory, and even the viral social media ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl was in attendance to enjoy the show.

One of the familiar WWE faces in the crowd at SummerSlam 2024 was the former interim CEO of WWE, daughter of former chairman Vince McMahon, and wife of the current CCO of the company, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon was in the front row and was there to enjoy the SummerSlam 2024 show; WWE even acknowledged her by panning the camera towards her and letting the people know the ‘Billion Dollar Princess’ was in the building. Stephanie McMahon was even seen hugging CM Punk after his incredible war against Drew McIntyre.

At the SummerSlam 2024 post-event presser, Triple H was asked about Stephanie McMahon's status in WWE and whether she had rejoined the company.

Triple H revealed Stephanie McMahon's status and said, “She does not have an official role right now, but I can tell you this: she loves this. She absolutely loves it. Sometimes, it's harder to love it, and sometimes, it's easy to love it. It's easy to love it again for her. She's enjoying watching it. She's enjoying coming to the show. She's enjoying seeing everybody in the back. She loves it.”

Triple H ended the conversation with a positive update on Stephanie McMahon’s potential return to WWE as a business executive. He mentioned that, as of now, Stephanie McMahon holds no official role in WWE; she is more focused on looking after her kids and spending more time with them. However, they are looking forward to what the future holds because Stephanie McMahon has always loved this business. Now, Triple H could see her passion for the company returning.

Stephanie McMahon announced her retirement from WWE after Vince McMahon sold the company. At the time, she was acting as interim CEO. Stephanie McMahon posted on her social media handles to inform her fans and well-wishers about her departure.

She wrote, “WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation. I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan."

Stephanie McMahon holds an exceptional place in WWE. She has significantly contributed to the company's growth and evolution, from her role backstage as an executive and creative force to her role on screen as a villainous rich daughter to a powerful authority figure.

