Triple H Indirectly Mocks AEW by Liking Post About Tony Khan's Comments on WWE Tampering with Contracts

WWE is presently the most well-known professional wrestling company in the world; second to it and can be considered the second most liked professional wrestling company, Tony Khan's AEW, which has climbed the ladder quickly.

The AEW brand has influenced the world of professional wrestling, as nowadays, professional wrestlers have additional opportunities other than going to WWE or the Indies to earn enormous compensation. Time after time, WWE and AEW have gone head to head, and numerous big names from WWE have traded to AEW. Stars like Dean Ambrose, Sasha Banks, Daniel Bryan, Edge, and many more have hopped ships and debuted in AEW.

WWE, too, has started to show interest in some AEW talents. Cody Rhodes was the first major AEW talent to jump ship and go back to WWE, and last year, WWE signed AEW’s most well-known female star, Jade Cargill; and, the same year, CM Punk got himself fired from AEW and returned to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 ple.

Last year, AEW president Tony Khan raised his eyebrows and made serious allegations against WWE. In an interview, he said that WWE is trying to convince its talent to temper the AEW contract and get associated with them. Some experts even indicated that CM Punk potentially got himself fired intentionally from AEW to join WWE ultimately.

Now, AEW president Tony Khan has once again made the same allegation while talking at The Dan Le Batard Show; the host asked Khan if WWE is still trying to temper AEW’s contract, to which Tony Khan nodded his head yes and stated, “I don't think that it has. It's still happening. I will reserve all rights when it comes to that, but I don't think that it's stopped. I'll leave it at that."

Advertisement

Now it looks like former WWE champion and the man who is behind WWE Creative’s now CCO Triple H has mocked AEW; a post was made that shared a statement by Tony Khan about WWE still trying to temper AEW’s contract; Triple H liked the post by like indirectly mocking Tony Khan.

A couple of days back, former WWE champion Daniel Bryan gave an interview with Gorilla Position. The host questioned him if he had any remorses about departing WWE for AEW.

Leader of Yes Moment expressed, “Oh no, not at all. Obviously, things have changed for the better there, you know, substantially. But how I view it is that I’ve had an incredible time doing what I’m doing. There are a lot of people, and I think I’m one of those who prefer the style in AEW, which is more wrestling-focused than the drama-focused style. I like the idea that there’s an alternative.”

Advertisement

Bryan Danielson further stated that he still has a perfect relationship with WWE, and he is still friends with some of the people there. He did not leave WWE on a bitter note, nor did he have any problem with WWE; the only reason behind him quitting WWE was he wanted to be part of something revolutionary in professional wrestling, and according to him, AEW was the best option.

ALSO READ: Linda McMahon Reveals Vince McMahon's Health Has Rapidly Declined Since Leaving WWE: Report