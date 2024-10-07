Triple H Opens Up On The Rock's Return To WWE At Bad Blood Amid The Bloodline Chaos; 'Biggest Star In The World’

The Rock’s stunning return at Bad Blood once again steered WWE’s ratings across the world. The WWE legend, who is also a global superstar can turn heads with his presence, and he did that on Saturday.

And WWE COO Triple H acknowledged Rock's return at the post-show press conference. He accepted that The Rock’s magnificent gesture of returning to the WWE was great, and he was thankful to him.

“You have to be the biggest star in the world to be able to hit your music, walk out, blow the roof off the place, and 'I'm out,' and it's epic, and it was, and I'm thankful to him with everything he's got going on in his career and his life, to never have looked away from what brought him to the dance and what his roots are,” Wrestling Inc. quoted Triple H.

Hunter said that this is in The Rock's roots, and anytime he takes off time from his busy schedule and comes back to WWE, it’s thrilling for him and he would always be thankful to The Brahma Bull.

Hunter was then asked if The Rock would be making his comeback and be part of the Bloodline story. He gave a vague answer, saying that The Rock does whatever he wants, and he did the same when he returned to WWE earlier this year.

“When you have a moment like that with The Rock it's wonderful to see, and where does it go from here? God, it can go anywhere and that's the beauty of it. When we get done tonight you kind of tell all these epic stories that land you in one place and then you go 'Oh yeah, but now what? That's cool. I don't know where it goes.' So, that's where we want everybody to be,” Hunter said.

The fact of the matter is that The Rock’s Bad Blood cameo wasn’t the only one, and it was just the tip of the iceberg. The Great One is expected to proclaim himself as the leader of Solo Sikoa’s faction of Bloodline and take on Roman Reigns and his OG mates in a match, at Survivor Series WarGames. The Rock might show up once again on Friday Night’s episode of SmackDown this week.