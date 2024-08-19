Triple H Pays ‘Very Close Attention’ to Fan Reactions on Social Media During WWE Shows: Report

Triple H is a former WWE champion and the only member of the McMahon family involved in WWE. Under the umbrella of TKO Group Holding, Paul 'Triplen H‘ Levesque was given a vital position in the company. He was announced as the Chief Content Officer of WWE.

The role of Triple H as Chief Content Officer of WWE is to craft the best storylines and book talent on the roster since Paul Levesque took WWE and has had no restrictions as before when Vince McMahon was active. Triple H took some of the best booking decisions from the unexpected return of CM Punk, The Rock turning heel, Cody Rhodes winning the championship, the Babyface turn of Roman Reigns and many more.

Recently, a report by PWInsider suggested that Triple H listens carefully to fans. He pays close attention to what fans want and their opinions. Even from WWE’s Gorilla Position at the broadcasts, Triple H is seen scrolling Twitter X and paying close attention to fans' opinions. He checks on what fans want, not only on live television but also on social media platforms and pays attention to their feedback.

WWE’s product is currently in its prime, with some of the biggest superstars competing on the card, including babyface Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes as the WWE Undisputed Champion, Randy Orton, Gunther, and many more.

The following year is going to be even more significant, with WWE shifting its Monday Night Raw to Netflix. According to rumors and reports, WWE wants Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Major superstars will be part of Monday Night Raw next year; expected names are The Final Boss, The Rock, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and many more.

Advertisement

The product will become edgier as Netlfix will not restrict it from telecasting more edgier content, which is the problem WWE faces while telecasting itself on cable television.

Recently, one of the top heels in WWE, Dominik Mysterio, who is engaged in a slightly edgier storyline with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, made an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast. He talked about WWE moving to Netflix and the possibilities of the product going edgier with it.

The former WWE North American Champion Dominik Mysterio backstabbed Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024 and helped Liv Morgan retain her championship, and then Dirty Dom kissed Morgan in front of a live crowd and Rhea Ripley.

WWE has announced a mixed tag team match where a team of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan will face the team of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024.

ALSO READ: CM Punk Reveals He Wants To Face Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 41