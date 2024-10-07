Triple H Reacts On Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes After Bad Blood PLE; ‘Aware of The Incident’

A very nasty incident took place after the All-State Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, when Kevin Owens laid a vicious attack on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The attack wasn’t part of the TV segment, but it was recorded supposedly by a fan who put it on social media.

In the footage, Kevin Owens could be seen first talking to Cody Rhodes, and it was visible that the two were having a heated exchange. Within seconds, Owens lost his cool and attacked Rhodes. He continued to beat Rhodes even after the security arrived. Later, he left in his car, and Rhodes lay battered on the ground.

Now, WWE COO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque has reacted to the fracas between Rhodes and Owens. Taking to his X account, Hunter said that the incident outside the All-State Arena has been taken into cognizance and will be dealt with internally.

“We are aware of the incident outside of the arena last night between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. The matter will be dealt with internally,” he said.

Will Triple H take any action against Kevin Owens? Will he suspend him indefinitely from WWE? The chances of these events are bleak. Even though Owens might be temporarily removed from TV, that won’t be more than a week or so.

It is mainly because this whole thing seems a work and part of the storyline between Rhodes and Owens. The former WWE Universal Champion turning heel is intended to give him a massive boost, and he might clash against Rhodes at the next WWE PLE, Crown Jewel.

And once again, Rhodes is expected to win the fight, even though a heel Owens would be an interesting thing to see. Rhodes is done with The Bloodline storyline as of now, and as Reigns and The Rock build up for Survivor Series, The American Nightmare might work with Kevin Owens. All eyes are on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

