Shawn Michaels is in charge of NXT's creative, and he has played a pivotal role in bringing Sexyy Red to the developmental brand. The Heart Break Kid and Sexyy Red seem to share a great bond, at least according to a new video of the duo. Sharing the video of the two on X (formerly Twitter), Triple H made a hilarious remark about his real-life best friend, Shawn Michaels.

At the height of his career in his younger days, Shawn was known for dancing and twerking in the ring. With a jab at his twerking, the fourteen-time WWE Champion wrote, "Let's all be glad he didn't start twerking."

In a recent video, Sexyy Red and Shawn Michaels were spotted together in a car. Playing Shawn Michaels' theme song in the background, they were found singing the Sexy Boy song together.

Sexyy Red will host NXT Battleground

Following her debut on NXT, rapper Sexyy Red has been making waves in the wrestling world. Opening this week's WWE NXT, she introduced the new NXT Women's North American Championship. She and Ava Raine unveiled the new gold of the developmental brand. Furthermore, it was announced that she will be the host of NXT Battleground scheduled for June 10, 2024.

The 26-year-old rapper has recently risen to fame with a couple of hit tunes. Last year, her songs were on the Billboard Hot 100. This year, her song Get It Sexyy stormed into the top twenty of the chart, making it a fruitful year for her thus far.

Hence, her recent appearance on NXT could significantly benefit the business. Taking into consideration that numerous celebrities have stepped foot in the ring, seeing her wrestle wouldn't come as a surprise.

Shawn Michaels and Triple H are close friends

Shawn Michaels and Triple H have been close friends in real life for three decades, having shared the WWE ring against, as well as with each other. Now, Hunter oversees the creative of the main roster, and The Heart Break Kid handles creative duties in NXT.

The former DX members often exchange banter, with Triple H's recent tweet serving as evidence of their close bond.

