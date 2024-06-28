Triple H Says WWE Is 'Not A Sport' In Unique Answer To Long-Standing Question About Wrestling

For decades, WWE has been branding itself as the sports entertainment. However, in a recent interview, the WWE creative head and the fourteen-time WWE World Champion gave a different overview of the product, especially under his direction. Hunter calls WWE a movie or TV show about a sport, but it is not a sport.

On The Pat McAfee Show as a guest, Triple H noted, "I think our fanbase is just so ravenous for it. There’s nothing else that episodically airs. If you want to look at us, I say this a lot, we are not a sport. We are a movie about a sport or a TV show about a sport. So the interest of all the other things happening is just as great as what happens in the ring. "

Triple H on the mindset of fans

The Chief Content Officer of WWE added more, saying that wrestling fans are invested in more than one storyline. Additionally, they delve deep to see who is responsible for building these storylines. The behind-the-scenes drama curiosity goes with different types of questions from the fans.

The wrestling fans get intrigued, thinking about whether a wrestler is parting away from WWE. If he would sign a new contract, if he would stay loyal to the company, or if he might have some backstage heat with the management.

As per Triple H, the fans approach WWE products with different mindsets. The curiosity prompts people to tune in to the TV regularly. The WWE content under Triple H is simple, and anyone can enjoy it while traveling. It is a reason behind the company's success across all social media platforms.

WWE has found a new direction under Triple H

Triple H was appointed as the WWE's Chief Content Officer in September 2022 amid Vince McMahon's resignation due to the controversy. After taking over WWE almost two years ago, WWE has seen on a roll with exciting storylines and new stars.

With Cody Rhodes leading the roster, the new era is showing great potential. Besides Cody, the likes of Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Damian Priest, and Liv Morgan are some notable names of the current era.

