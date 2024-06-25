Triple H says WWE Will Be Uncensored Once RAW Moves To Netflix in January 2025

WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque has once again said that Monday Night RAW moving to Netflix in January 2025 will be the ultimate game-changer for the company.

Triple H was speaking at the Pat McAfee show, where he put down his views, saying that the company will have no censorship issues once Monday Night RAW moves to Netflix in January 2025.

What did Triple H say about RAW going to Netflix in 2025?

Hunter noted that the product won’t have issues with censoring words during live coverage, which happens today. “Right now, just as an example of us being on Fox and if the crowd chants, ‘Holy s**t’ or something much worse, they just take that audio — sometimes they take the picture and the audio off and it’s just a black screen,” Triple H said.

Pat McAfee, who does commentary for RAW, gave one such example from this year, when The Rock’s promo segment was being deliberately cut because of a “Die Rocky Die’ sign that could be seen on the screen.

Reacting to it, Triple H said that WWE won’t be having such issues once the product moves to Netflix. “I think in many ways, not to disparage other partners because we want to be everywhere, but that’s sort of where the world is heading, is streaming services. You see the NFL sticking their toe in the water, the NBA is, every sport is,” Hunter said.

Why does Triple H feel that the Netflix deal is a game-changer for the company?

Triple H said that the Netflix deal is going to be a game-changer for WWE because every other sport is going to watch what the company comes up with in January next year. He said that from the business side, the other sports are going to be watching how differently WWE does and how that’s received.

It was the Attitude Era of WWE in early 2000s, when the WWE had creative liberty in using coarse language, blood and other aggressive elements. However, the company had pushed itself back to adhere to the TV-PG guidelines.

But in the last few months, WWE seems to be going back to its Attitude Era, since there has been use of blood in the last few months. It started with Cody Rhodes being cut-open when The Rock hit him at WWE backstage. Then, on the last episode of Monday Night RAW too, a bloodied CM Punk was seen taken into an ambulance after being assaulted by Drew McIntyre. So, once RAW moves to Netflix next year, there will be more of it.

