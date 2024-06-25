Triple H Teases WWE Storyline Between The Bloodline and Wyatt Sick6 faction; Find Out What He Said

It is now clear that WWE creatives under Triple H are focused on long-term storytelling rather than short-term ones. Hunter, who has been a wrestler himself, pulled off, perhaps the best WrestleMania in the history of WWE, and why not? He created the Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline story, which turned out to be a hot topic in the wrestling community.

And now, Triple H is looking at the Bloodline vs Wyatt Sick6 storyline, which would be a treat for the WWE fans. The Wyatt Sick6 faction made its debut last week on Monday Night RAW, with Bo Dallas, brother of Late Bray Wyatt, as Uncle Howdy of the group.

The faction made yet another appearance last night on RAW as Bo Dallas was seen talking to Uncle Howdy about his brother Bray Wyat t. Their storyline is getting more mysterious with each passing day. So, Triple H might have some idea about a storyline with this group.

What did Triple H say about the Bloodline and Wyatt Sick6 storyline?

Speaking on the Pat McAfee show, Triple H reflected on the crossing of paths between The Bloodline and Wyatt Sick6 faction.

He said, “The amount of people you still have to come, the amount storyline you still have to roll out, and then it makes me beg the question of…alright, so down the line, whatever revolves around The Bloodline, whatever revolves around the Wyatts, like man, if those two come together that’s intriguing.”

The Wyatt Sick6 faction hasn’t revealed its cards clearly and is taking small steps at the moment. And on the other hand, there is a Bloodline 2.0 taking shape under the stewardship of Solo Sikoa.

When can the Bloodline vs Wyatt Sick6 storyline take place?

Although Triple H has pitched a storyline between the two most popular groups in WWE currently, there is no specific time limit for the two factions to take on against each other. At present, Solo Sikoa is planning to take full control over the new Bloodline, while Roman Reigns’ return before SummerSlam is also on the cards.

Then there can be a potential OG Bloodline which comprises Roman Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn taking on against Solo’s Bloodline which has Solo, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and newest member Edi Fatu.

This bout can take place by Survivor Series, and post that storyline with Wyatt Sick6 can take place. As of now, the Wyatt Sick6 faction is currently showing itself on RAW, and it can also have a match at SummerSlam 2024.

