Triple H to Bring Back Brock Lesnar? Major Update on The Beast Incarnate’s Future WWE Plans

Former WWE champion The Beast Incarnate has been out of the action for a long time; the last time Brock Lesnar competed in the WWE ring was back at Summer Slam 2023, where The Beast Incarnate locked horns with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in a trilogy match.

The trilogy match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes was an instant classic. Not only the match but also the ending of the match will be remembered as one of the most iconic Summer Slam moments of all time.

Brock Lesnar kept his game plan on and gave Cody Rhodes a perfect ride to Suplex City and dominated the entire match. But in the final moment of the match, The American Nightmare gathered himself all together and hit Brock Lensar with all his energy left in him and clutched Brock Lesnar in the inverted lock and gave him triple Cross Rhodes and pinned Brock Lesnar and defeated Lesnar clean.

In the end, in the rarest moment, Brock Lesnar broke his character and raised the hand of Cody Rhodes and acknowledged him as the next face of WWE; many fans labeled it as a torch-passing moment; the WWE legend who is now in the Hall of Fame status finally passing the main event charge in the hands of the future of the product.

There were plans for Brock Lesnar in WWE for this year, and he was all set to return at Royal Rumble 2024, but all his plans were canceled even after he was removed from the cover of the WWE 2K24 game after his name was dragged into Vince McMahon’s Janel Grant lawsuit.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 3 Possible Shocking Returns at WWE SummerSlam 2024

Report on Brock Lesnar’s plans

A recent report from ViperReports suggests if there are any future plans for Brock Lesnar, the report indicates as of now, there’s no plan for Brock Lesnar in WWE, and the only professional wrestler who could push Brock Lesnar for return is Gunther.

WWE fanatics and experts are predicting Brock Lesnar could return at Summer Slam 2024, in the match of King of the Ring 2024 Gunther and Champion Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

There’s a possibility Lesnar could cost Gunther his title match, and the match between The Beast and The Ring General gets booked on WWE Bash at Berlin 2024, or he could face off Gunther after he wins the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Summer Slam 2024.

ALSO READ: John Cena Reacts on WrestleMania London in Future

Triple H reacts to Brock Lesnar’s return

Advertisement

Recently, Triple H and WWE’s president, Nick Khan, were in London to discuss the potential of WWE and the United Kingdom in the future with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

During the media interaction, Mail Sport asked The Game about the status of Brock Lesnar, whether he will return to WWE in the near future, and if yes, when and what his future holds in WWE.

Triple H stated, “Only Brock Lesnar can answer the question of when he will be returning to the squared circle. He lives by his own rules. Hunter thinks Lesnar is probably in Canada, spending time with his children and enjoying his life on his own terms. If and when he decides that he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation, but we’ll see.”

ALSO READ: Did CM Punk Really Want New WWE Contract and How Management Views Him? WWE Report