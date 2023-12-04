Triple H's Bray Wyatt journey: WrestleMania 39 to SummerSlam 2023 plans unveiled pre-tragic demise

Former WWE champion and superstar Windham Rotunda tragically passed away this year, in 2023. Wyatt was best known for his WWE gimmick, Bray Wyatt, The Fiend. Windham had memorial matches with John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Undertaker, and many more.

Wyatt made his most anticipated return to WWE programming in October 2022, after his release in 2021. Wyatt began his cryptic storyline revolving around his faction, Wyatt Six, and Uncle Howdy.

Eater of the World faced LA Knight at the Summer Slam 2023. Which was his last match. Wyatt stopped appearing in WWE shows. Later reports revealed Wyatt is not well and might take some time off.

However, on August 24th, 2023, WWE’s Head of Creative Triple H shocked the world with the news of Bray Wyatt’s tragic death. The tragic news shocked the world of pro wrestling. The reason behind his passing away was stated as a heart attack.

ALSO READ: Top 5 WWE Bray Wyatt MUST SEE matche

Triple had major plans for Bray Wyatt

WWE had major storylines for Bray Wyatt after he made his return. According to a recent report by Xero News, Triple H, the head of creatives, had multiple storylines for Bray Wyatt, including Cody Rhodes, a former WWE champion.

Advertisement

According to the report, Bobby Lashley was going to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39, and he was booked to lose the match. So he could start his Hurt Business 2.0 faction that he is managing now with the street profits.

Another potential opponent for Bray Wyatt was Karrion Kross at Backlash. Kross himself revealed the rumor in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

“We were supposed to work last WrestleMania. Nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and some people in the office.”

Kross further revealed, “We would talk for hours about how we wanted to get into it and what we wanted to deliver creatively for people where we thought we both needed to be. We had ideas with Alexa, Bo, and Scarlett. You know, and then everything happened the way it did. But he left a mark on anybody and everybody that he ever met.”

The report further revealed that Bray Wyatt was also set to face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

ALSO READ: Late Bray Wyatt to be honored at WWE Hall of Fame in emotional ceremony, new report claims