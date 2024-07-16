Trish Stratus Reveals Why She Never Stripped for Playboy Magazine; Says THIS

Former WWE women's champion Trish Stratus is widely regarded as the first major female WWE superstar. Her contribution to women's wrestling is unmatchable. In addition to her professional wrestling abilities, Stratus was ranked as one of the hottest WWE divas of all time.

WWE has often attracted male audiences. When Trish Stratus was competing, almost every other diva in professional wrestling who managed to gather an audience was offered the opportunity to work with Playboy magazine and earn a huge payday.

The diva that Playboy chased the most during the attitude era was Trish Stratus, one of the most desirable and searched divas at that time. Recently, Trish Stratus had fun in a talking session at Inside The Ropes, where, at one point, she revealed details about how Playboy kept sending her the contract to do a shoot with them, but she kept refusing.

Why Trish Stratus declined Playboy's massive offer

Trish Stratus also revealed the reason for declining the offer. She said, “This whole sexy thing is not really my thing, believe it or not. They asked me a number of times, and I just declined a number of times. This whole sexy thing is not necessarily a natural thing to me; I'm very tomboy."

She continued, “I look back at some of my interviews, and they were like, 'What's your favorite? List your lingerie,' and I'd be like, 'I wear boxer shorts, b*****s, and I wear a tank top. How about that.' The sexy thing was hard enough for me to pull off; I did that. But to be naked is just like, 'No, I'm good, thank you,' and at the end of the day, I am here to be a wrestler."

Advertisement

WWE Summer Slam 2024

Trish Stratus’ last WWE appearance was at WWE Money in the Bank 2024. She was the host of the Money in the Bank 2024 PLE. After the mega success of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE is eyeing to host the second biggest PLE that the company hosts annually after WrestleMania, Summer Slam.

Summer Slam 2024 is the 37th edition of the extravaganza. WWE fanatics are looking forward to watching this year’s Summer Slam 2024, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

A couple of days back, Dave Meltzer dropped a report on ponytail matches WWE might book on the Summer Slam 2024 card. Matches include major title defenses, from the WWE Undisputed Champion matches to the WWE Heavyweight Championship and many more.

There’s still much time left, and we are still on the road to the Summer Slam 2024 premium live event. While the company can craft more matches and can make more changes to the card, below is a glimpse at the tentative schedule.

Advertisement

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa - Undisputed WWE Championship singles match.

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - Women's World Championship singles match

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre ( Singles Match )

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker - Intercontinental Championship singles match.

Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight - United States Championship singles match.

Damian Priest (c) vs. GUNTHER (King of the Ring) - World Heavyweight Championship singles match.

Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring 2024)- WWE Women's Championship singles match

ALSO READ: Netflix Wants Roman or Cody on RAW for Potential Opponent Against The Rock at WM 41