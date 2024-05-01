Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate Claim If Conor McGregor Becomes Irish President, They Will Shift to Ireland: Details Inside

Controversial social media influencers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are famous for expressing their controversial takes on several sensitive topics, from women to political matters, how men should live their lives, and many more.

Tristan Tate recently tweeted and asked if former UFC champion Conor McGregor would manage to become the new president of Ireland.

Tristan Tate tweeted and said, "F**k it. If Connor McGregor becomes Irish president I'm moving to Ireland. At least part time. Buying an old castle and going hunting every day."

Andrew Tate commented below, "I'm in," agreeing with Tristan Tate's claims.

A couple of months back, Conor McGregor expressed his willingness to join politics and potentially run for Ireland's presidency.

Conor McGregor tweeted and expressed about his potential political switch, "These parties govern themselves vs govern the people. Or me, 35. Young, active, passionate, fresh skin in the game. I listen. I support. I adapt. I have no affiliation/bias/favoritism toward any party. They would genuinely be held to account regarding the current sway of public feeling. It would not be me in power as President, people of Ireland. It would be me and you."

Conor McGregor UFC Record

Conor McGregor is widely regarded as one of the best UFC fighters of all time. Not only does Notorious hold the place of the most followed UFC follower, but he is also the highest-paid UFC fighter of all time. He has managed to generate some of the most considerable UFC gates in history and, till now, holds the position of number one.

Conor McGregor last fought against Dustin Poirier in the year 2021 at UFC 264; the fight ended abruptly after Mystic Mac snapped his leg during the fight. The referee ended the fight, and Dustin was announced as the winner via technical knockout. The former UFC two divisional champ is now finally gearing up to return to the UFC octagon this summer at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. Here is the record of Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor's Record

1. UFC on FUEL TV: Mousasi vs Latifi - April 6, 2013

- Result: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: Not specified

2. UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen - August 17, 2013

- Result: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Brandao - July 19, 2014

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:05

4. UFC 178: Johnson vs Cariaso - September 27, 2014

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

5. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Siver - January 18, 2015

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:54

6. UFC 189: Mendes vs McGregor - July 11, 2015

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:57

7. UFC 194: Aldo vs McGregor - December 12, 2015

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:13

8. UFC 196: McGregor vs Diaz - March 5, 2016

- Result: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:12

9. UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 - August 20, 2016

- Result: M-DEC (Majority Decision)

- Round: 5

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC 205: Alvarez vs McGregor - November 12, 2016

- Result: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:04

11. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor - October 6, 2018

- Result: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy - January 18, 2020

- Result: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:40

13. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor - January 23, 2021

- Result: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

14. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - July 10, 2021

- Result: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 5:00

