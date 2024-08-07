'Troll-King Of Wrestling Twitter': Drew McIntyre Leaves WWE Fans In Stitches With Hilarious Simone Biles Jab At CM Punk

Drew McIntyre has been involved in a serious conflict with CM Punk throughout this year, beginning earlier at Royal Rumble. The Scottish Warrior is always taking a jab at the Second City Reign Savior. Recently, posting a picture of gymnast Simone Biles with her Paris Olympics medals, McIntyre mocked Punk once again.

Taking on X (Twitter), Drew McIntyre made a meme targeting his rival. He posted a picture of gymnast Simone Bille holding her three gold medals and one silver medal. Drew captioned the image, " Me if f****** with CM Punk was an Olympic sport".

The WWE fans love the storyline between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, especially the latter's constant fixation with the Best in the World. His latest post has received some witty replies from wrestling fans.

Acknowledging Drew's banger promo reference against Sheamus, one fan said, "Drew on Twitter cooking Punk with banger tweet after banger tweet". Talking about Punk's negative impact on Drew's career, another fan wrote, "Bro he cost you the world title at Wrestlemania, stopped you winning the world title in your home country and messed up your MITB cash in…. I’d say it’s even".

Praising McIntyre and his latest tweet, one fan appreciated his greatness saying, " Drew McIntyre is the goat", while this fan acknowledged Drew McIntyre’s ability to troll CM Punk , noting, "Troll-King of wrestling twitter."

Drew and Punk are not competing for the World title. However, the build-up has been intense. Showing love for the rivalry, this fan wrote, "This feud is better than any world title match on the card!! Keep cooking Drew!".

Following months of build-up, Punk and McIntyre finally received the opportunity of taking on each other at Cleveland Browns Stadium at SummerSlam. With Seth Rollins as the guest referee, the encounter lived up to the anticipation.

The Scottish star showed how much he despised Punk by torturing him throughout the match and eventually stealing his bracelet, taking shots at his wife and dog. On the other hand, the Best in the World did an excellent job in his first singles WWE match in ten years.

McIntyre's latest post suggests that the feud would continue after SummerSlam. Moreover, on the RAW after SummerSlam, the arch-enemies had a confrontation, as Punk chased Drew out of the arena.

Seeing them battle it out in a Hell in a Cell match would be a delight for the fans, which could possibly happen at Bad Blood.