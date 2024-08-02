‘Try to Force Her’: CM Punk Discusses Wife AJ Lee’s Potential WWE Return

Ever since CM Punk’s groundbreaking return to WWE, fans have heavily speculated about the return of his wife, AJ Lee. The former Divas Champion bid farewell to the Stamford-based promotion in 2015.

Despite her absence, she is still clamored for by the WWE Universe. Even CM Punk has name-dropped AJ Lee once on WWE TV.

That said, CM Punk was recently asked about the possibility of AJ Lee making a highly anticipated return to WWE. The Second City Saint relayed that he wants to see her back in WWE as much as any fan.

However, he would never force her to make a comeback if her heart was not into it.

The Best in World concurred, speaking on the SI Media podcast that AJ Lee will be greatly missed by the fans because of the impact she had on a new generation of female wrestlers. But Punk is not looking to persuade her to make her return.

He also stated on the SI Media podcast: “As a fan, 100%, I would do cartwheels if she came back, but I cannot make her do anything, you know and that’s not the relationship we have. I would never try to force her to do anything I wouldn’t want to do myself.”

Despite CM Punk’s comments, he recently revealed his desire to make out with AJ Lee in WWE again. Nonetheless, whether or not AJ Lee will make her return remains to be seen. At present, AJ Lee is a successful author and screenwriter. After her WWE career, Lee joined Women of Wrestling in 2021 as an executive producer. However, her contract with WOW expired in 2023.

Without a doubt, AJ’s WWE return would send shockwaves through the wrestling industry. Moreover, her recent bulked-up picture showed that she is in the best shape of her life. But the prospects of her returning to wrestling remain unlikely at this juncture.

As for CM Punk, the former world champion is set to collide with Drew McIntyre at WWE’s upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam 2024. The duo’s rivalry has reached a fever pitch and something has got to give this Saturday in their highly anticipated grudge match.

The match gained even more attention after WWE announced that Seth Rollins, who also despises CM Punk, would be the special guest referee in the match.

While CM Punk doubts Rollins will play fair, it will be interesting to see if the Visionary calls the match down to the middle.

