Recent terrorist threats against Taylor Swift's concerts have sparked concerns not only for the pop superstar but also for her high-profile boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

A self-proclaimed pop culture psychic has made startling predictions about the couple's future, suggesting that the threats could have far-reaching consequences for their relationship and personal safety.

Pop Culture Psychic Warns Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Following Terrorist Threats

The cancellation of Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna, Austria, due to terrorist threats has gotten the entire entertainment world worried.

The incident has not only affected Swift's highly successful Eras Tour but has also cast a shadow over her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Anthony Nappi, known online as Antphrodite, a psychic and tarot card reader, has expressed serious concerns about the couple's safety.

In a recent YouTube video, Nappi shared his insights on the situation, stating, "I'm a little worried about him," referring to Kelce. The psychic questioned whether there was "a chance that he was targeted as well."

Nappi's reading suggested that Kelce's security measures may need to be increased or upgraded.

"Security has to be upped around him," he says, adding that Kelce's "location is too easy to be found and him being too accessible."

The psychic's reading went beyond individual safety concerns, hinting at a possibly more sinister motive behind the threats.

Nappi stated, "It's like they're trying to use Kelce and Taylor Swift to send a message."

This statement by Nappi implies that the couple's immense popularity might be exploited by those with malicious intent to gain attention or spread fear.

Nappi highlighted the dark side of fame, saying, "I definitely think it's scary to be Taylor and Travis right now. Heavy is the head that wears the crown."

He explained that their high profile makes them potential targets for organizations seeking to make a statement or instill fear.

Pop Culture Psychic Predicts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Breakup

Perhaps the most controversial aspect of Nappi's reading was his prediction about the future of Swift and Kelce's relationship.

The psychic expressed pessimism about their ability to get over this tough situation together.

"This is going to take a huge toll on their relationship, and I'd be shocked if it brought them closer together," Nappi stated.

He went on to make a bold claim: "I think it's going to tear them apart, because Travis Kelce is a runner and a coward. I see him running from Taylor with his tail between his legs and him being scared."

However, Nappi did also say in his prediction that the couple's future remains uncertain, stating that whether they stay together is "still their choice."

The news of the terrorist threats and followed by concert cancellations has led to a flood of concern from fans.

Many have taken to social media to express their worries about Swift and Kelce's safety.

One fan commented on the severity of the situation, writing, "The fact those monsters went after little kids. This a level of evil that just keeps growing."

Others pointed out the strategic nature of targeting large events like Swift's concerts, drawing parallels to previous attacks on music venues.

A fan explained, "Taylor is probably being targeted for the massive SIZE of the crowds at her concerts. Terrorist groups like ISIS often target concerts and music festivals because they are crowded which means they can cause maximum destruction.

Some fans also expressed concern for Kelce's safety, particularly during his public appearances at training camps and autograph sessions.

One fan wrote, "Travis is at training camp getting ready for preseason where usually the public can watch at certain times and they can have autographs signed where I'm sure security is that tight. It's on an open field. He can easily be targeted."

Despite the ominous predictions and fan concerns, reports suggest that Kelce has been a pillar of support for Swift during this challenging time.

An anonymous source reportedly told The Sun that Kelce has been in constant communication with Swift since the concert cancellations.

The source claimed, "Travis contacted Taylor very fast and talked with her for a while to show support and see how she was feeling with that tense situation."

The insider added that Kelce was "doing everything to make her feel better" and even offered to fly to Austria to be with her.

According to the source, Kelce has been keeping his phone close at all times, ready to support Swift whenever needed.

"He has one of his phones always right next to him when he goes to sleep in case she needs to talk to him," the insider revealed.

As the situation continues to unfold, fans, security experts, and entertainment industry insiders will be watching closely.

The coming weeks and months may reveal whether the pop culture psychic's predictions hold any truth to it or if Swift and Kelce can overcome these challenges together.