‘Tua Tagovailoa’: Kelsey Plum’s T-Shirt Toss Goes Viral Again; Fans Convinced Her Arm Is Better Than Some NFL QBs

Kelsey Plum, a famous American football player, is no stranger to highlights. In one of her games in 2017, Plum’s impressive T-shirt toss into the crowd went viral. Many people cracked a comical joke that her throwing arm is much better than some NFL quarterbacks.

Fans specifically mentioned Tua Tagovailoa, the famous QB of the Miami Dolphins. Tua has been a prominent figure since his 2020 NFL draft. Fans jokingly compared Tua and Kelsey, showing how mixing two sports can be fun and surprising.

Fans' reaction to Kelsey’s arm throw comparison with Tua

Kelsey’s T-shirt toss went viral in 2017 and stole the spotlight in the NBA world. On the other hand, fans started to compare Plum’s arm, saying it is much better than some other NFL quarterbacks. Recently, an official page known as ‘MLFootball’ posted a video of Kelsey's throwing arm on X with the caption, “WILD: WNBA star Kelsey Plum has a better arm than some #NFL quarterbacks.”

With this entertaining video post, some of the fans' reactions were jesting. One fan commented, “Agreed on Tua, guy's got a rag for an arm,” while another person commented, “Better than Tua.” Moreover, Tua’s comparison to Kelsey has become hilarious on the internet.

Tua gears up for an upcoming season

Miami Dolphins QB, Tua Tagovailoa, is all set for the 2024 NFL season. Tua has been known for his accuracy, agility, and his fanbase. QB Tagovailoa has survived many injuries throughout his career. Last year, in 2023, he survived a shoulder injury, still, he does not miss a chance to impress his fans.

Tua has completed 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns to date. He gears up to win the championship this year. With his hard work and the team’s trust in him, he will surely lead the Miami Dolphins to victory this year.