Tua Tagovailoa Opens Up on Dolphins’ Chemistry With Odell Beckham Jr. Amid His Absence From Training Camp

Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins quarterback, isn't ready to explain where wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. fits in the scheme just yet. With the regular season just 26 days away, the wide receiver has yet to suit up for the Miami Dolphins.

According to Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network, it's been 97 days since Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Miami Dolphins, and the three-time Pro Bowler has yet to practice due to a mysterious injury that predated his time with the organization, which has quarterback Tua Tagovailoa antsy.

Beckham is on the physically unable to perform list (PUP). In a Tuesday press conference, Tagovailoa stated that he had worked with Beckham this summer but would like to get more repetitions with the wideout to see how he fits into the scheme.

Tua stated, "I believe it's more confidence for him until he's able to start running and catching balls, and seeing it in that sense with players across from him. He also needs to know where to line up and then what that play is, if he has motion or not. So I believe we'll be one of the hardest portions."

As Tagovailoa observed, the Dolphins have had a terrible run of injury luck at wide receiver this summer. Beckham has been working on his rehabilitation, although he is now on a week-to-week basis. Earlier this week, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed that Beckham will not return off the PUP this week either.

Another statement from Tagovailoa that should give onlookers pause regarding Beckham's availability for the opener: "I've got to see him catching and running routes with our guys first and getting into the mix before I can say anything." What I can tell you, though, is that the guys out there, they've been working their asses off in this heat, and they've been studying, and as I said, it's not an easy offensive to understand, so I just want to applaud the guys that are out there."

The veteran wideout played 14 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season, catching 35 catches for 565 yards and three scores before joining the Dolphins in free agency. Whether Beckham returns soon or not, the Dolphins' offense should not regress in 2024. In 2023, Miami finished second in the league in points scored (29.2), with standout wide receiver Tyreek Hill leading the NFL in receiving yards (1,799 in 16 games).

According to the Miami Herald, another takeaway from Tua Tagovailoa's Tuesday press conference was his availability for Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders. In the past, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has always used Tagovailoa in the second week of the preseason. However, with injuries to the offensive line, it is questionable whether the franchise quarterback will play.



As for Beckham, who has yet to practice in training camp, Tagovailoa was hesitant to assess the receiver's fit with the club until he was out there. For the time being, the fantasy trio of Beckham, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle remains unattainable. As Tagovailoa has mentioned in previous comments, even if Beckham is cleared, he will need to work on the field to figure out timing and fit inside the strategy.