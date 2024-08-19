Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has shed new light on the dramatic shift in coaching styles he experienced under Brian Flores and Mike McDaniel.

In a candid interview with Dan Le Batard, Tagovailoa revealed the profound impact these contrasting approaches had on his performance and mental state.

Tagovailoa, fresh off signing a contract worth over $53 million per year in new money, didn't hold back in describing the stark differences between his former coach, Brian Flores, and current coach, Mike McDaniel.

"To put it in simplest terms," Tagovailoa explained, "if you woke up every morning and I told you you suck at what you did, that you don't belong doing what you do, that you shouldn't be there, that this guy should be here, that you haven't earned this right and then you have somebody else come in and tell you, 'Dude, you are the best fit for this. Like, you are accurate, you are the best whatever, you are this, you are that,' how would it make you feel listening to one or the other?"

Tagovailoa emphasized the psychological impact of these contrasting messages.

"Regardless of what it is, the good or the bad. And you hear it more and more, you start to actually believe that. I don't care who you are. You could be the president of the United States. If you have a terrible person that's telling you things you don't want to hear, or that you probably shouldn't be hearing, you're gonna start to believe that about yourself."

Under Flores, Tagovailoa faced constant uncertainty about his role and abilities.

The 2021 season was particularly challenging, with rumors swirling about a potential trade for Deshaun Watson.

This environment of doubt reportedly led Tagovailoa to decline a captain designation as Week 1 approached.

The situation remained tense throughout the season, with trade rumors persisting until the deadline passed.

Even after Tagovailoa's performance improved, it wasn't enough to fully win over owner Stephen Ross, who reportedly considered replacing both Flores and Tagovailoa with Sean Payton and Tom Brady.

The arrival of Mike McDaniel in 2022 marked a significant shift in coaching philosophy.

McDaniel opted for positive reinforcement, a stark contrast to what Tagovailoa described as Flores' Belichickian beatdown approach.

The change in coaching style has coincided with a remarkable improvement in Tagovailoa's on-field performance.

Over the past two seasons under McDaniel, Tagovailoa has thrown for 8,172 yards and 54 touchdowns in 30 starts, establishing himself as a Pro Bowl quarterback and even an MVP candidate at times.

Tagovailoa's experience raises questions about the effectiveness of different coaching styles in the modern NFL.

While some players may respond well to tough love, others clearly thrive under more supportive leadership.

The quarterback's comments also highlight the challenges faced by defensive-minded head coaches in an offense-driven league.

Flores, known for his defensive expertise, seemingly struggled to build a productive relationship with his franchise quarterback.

As Tagovailoa continues to excel under McDaniel's guidance, his frank discussion of his experiences under Flores may have broader implications.

It could potentially impact Flores' ongoing wrongful discharge case against the Dolphins and influence how future coaches approach player development.