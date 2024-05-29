Turki Alalshikh Confirms Date for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk 2

The rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is now confirmed. Boxing fans are thrilled to witness the heavyweight showdown once again since the success of their previous bout was one of the most watched fights in 2024.

Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh recently tweeted the date and has finalized the second coming of the heavyweight showdown. The classic Repeat or Revenge moments are now on the fighter’s hands.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 confirmed for December

Undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury was widely regarded as the greatest heavyweight boxer in modern-day boxing. However, Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk managed to put on a master class and defeat The Gypsy King.

The fight took place in The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The man responsible for the bout is Your Excellency Turki Alalshikh. A Saudi advisor at the Royal Court who also happens to be a huge boxing fan.

The promotional build-up for this fight broke the internet. Oleksandr Usyk is now the undefeated and undisputed heavyweight boxing champion of the world, a title previously held by Lennox Lewis in his prime.

Since the fight was a close match-up, fans went on to demand the inevitable rematch. Soon enough, Turki Alalshikh confirmed the date and time for the said bout. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

On X(formerly Twitter) he tweeted, “The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024.”

This fight is scheduled to take place in the Riyadh Season. Your Excellency also expressed his commitment toward the fans to be the priority.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 is now on the map. After the success of their initial bout, boxing fans grip onto their seats in excitement to witness the heavyweight showdown one more time.

Also read: When Are Tyson Fury And Anthony Joshua Fighting?

Former Champion Deontay Wilder predicts Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk 2

Deontay Wilder is scheduled to face Zhilei Zhang in the upcoming 5 vs 5 Tournament held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After a brutal loss to Joseph Parker, the Bronze Bomber is anticipated to redeem himself with this fight.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have once shared a hostile relationship. Having fought thrice, The Gypsy King managed to win via knockout in the previous two bouts.

The Bronze Bomber was recently witnessed giving his thoughts on the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk 2.

“If I had to pick, I would say Usyk,” said Deontay Wilder. The Bronze Bomber officially predicted the Ukrainian fighter to defend his championship status in the rematch.

Advertisement

He also claimed that Usyk was robbed of the supposed knockout victory in the infamous ninth round of their initial bout. As Fury staggered, the Ukrainian champion looked for a definitive finish. But, this moment was interrupted by the referee.

Regarding the referee’s interruption, Wilder claimed that someone was trying to save him. Although not disclosing further details on the matter, the former WBC champion offered his congratulations to Usyk for the victory.