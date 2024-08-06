Turki Alalshikh Disregards Canelo Alvarez Fight; Shifts Focus to Terence Crawford and US Market

In a recent twist in the boxing world, Turki Alalshikh has dropped a bombshell. Deciding to walk away from a highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight, Turki is setting his sights elsewhere. Why this sudden change? It appears he's shifting his focus towards the U.S. market, aiming to promote "bigger fights" with legends like Crawford.

What does this mean for boxing fans and the industry as a whole? Could this strategy reshape the future of boxing promotions? With Turki now prioritizing other promising fighters and major U.S. bouts, the landscape of international boxing could be on the cusp of significant change.

Turki Alalshikh recently wrapped up a crucial meeting with his team, setting a new course for the boxing promotions we can expect in the coming years. "Just wrapped up an important meeting now with my team, planning for the upcoming fights that we will make for 2024-2025," he tweeted.

This statement marked the end of the potential mega-fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, sparking discussions across the boxing community.

So, what led to this dramatic shift? Alalshikh's tweet revealed a deliberate pivot towards the U.S. market, emphasizing his intent to create more significant opportunities for boxing legend Terence Crawford. "I decided to disregard the Canelo fight, as I don’t want it anymore. Instead, I will be focusing on the US market with bigger fights, especially for the legend Crawford," he explained.

Moreover, Alalshikh is not just stopping at Crawford. He plans to bolster the careers of several rising stars. "Additionally, I will support making fights for Boots, Haney, Shakur, Ortiz, Anderson, Benavidez, Zepeda and more," he continued. However, there seems to be a hiccup with Tim Tszyu, as communications have been unclear, prompting a reevaluation.

This strategy shift also reflects a broader vision, including international bouts, with Alalshikh hinting at exciting matchups for Riyadh Season and beyond. "For the rest of the world, definitely, I am focusing on Riyadh Season card, Wembley edition 21st of September (AJ vs. Dubois), and depending on the results of Riyadh Season’s opening card (Bivol vs. Beterbiev) on the 12th of October, I will build the card for the rematch of Fury vs. Usyk on the 21st of December and another big card on the first quarter of 2025."

Ahead of his upcoming clash with Edgar Berlanga, Canelo Alvarez was quick to address the financial friction surrounding the stalled negotiations for a fight with Terence Crawford. When asked about Turki Alalshikh’s comments, Canelo didn't mince words. “Believe me, I’m very intelligent; I’m not the one that wants the fight. If they want to pay me what I’m worth, great; if not, I don’t really need them,” he stated.

An ESPN reporter then queried about the specifics of his worth, to which Canelo responded, “I would need a little over $100 million.” This firm stance highlights Canelo’s self-awareness of his market value and refusal to settle for less, showcasing his significant leverage in the boxing world.

Will Canelo find a promoter willing to meet his demands?

