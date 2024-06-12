Turki Alalshikh in Talks With Numerous Boxing Stakeholders to Forge a Major League: DETAILS Inside

Could Saudi Arabia be taking over the sport? Turki Alalshikh and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund reportedly plan something huge. Remember those spectacular boxing events in Riyadh? Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk? Those were just the beginning.

Saudi Arabia has hosted heavyweight title matches and brought boxing's biggest names to the desert. Now, they’re talking about creating a new league worth up to $5 billion. Imagine Matchroom Boxing and Golden Boy Promotions under one roof. Intrigued yet? This could change boxing forever.

USD 5 billion boxing league in the works

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is reportedly in discussions with top boxing stakeholders to create a groundbreaking league. According to IFL TV's tweet, "Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are reportedly in talks with multiple boxing stakeholders to create a league in a deal that could be worth up to $5 billion."

This ambitious venture is spearheaded by Turki Alalshikh, the influential head of Saudi Sports Entertainment. This new league aims to unify major boxing promotions like Matchroom Boxing and Golden Boy Promotions. Alalshikh has been instrumental in negotiating the final stages of this potential deal.

This could mirror the UFC's success in MMA by creating a centralized boxing league. Boxing currently operates under multiple governing bodies: the World Boxing Council (WBC), International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA), and World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Each organization has its own set of rules and regulations. This fragmentation often leads to complications in organizing high-profile matches. However, the proposed league could streamline boxing, offering fans a more cohesive and exciting experience. Imagine regular matchups featuring boxing’s best talents, similar to the UFC model.

This new structure promises more consistent and thrilling events. With significant backing from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, this league could revolutionize boxing. The potential $5 billion investment would bring unprecedented resources and organization to the sport.

Fans and stakeholders alike are eager to see how this transformative project unfolds. The future of boxing could be on the cusp of an exciting new era. Saudi Arabia isn't stopping; it started from football, and now it has spread over to boxing, and they are ready to take over. What do you think about this potential shake-up in boxing?