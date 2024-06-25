Turki Alalshikh Urges Dana White to Put Women Fighters in Next Saudi Arabia Card: ‘It’s Changing My Mind'

Turki Alalshikh has urged Dana White to put women fighters on the next UFC card in Saudi Arabia. Speaking after the first-ever UFC Saudi Arabia event, Alalshikh requested White to put the next card in the first quarter of 2025.

Alalshikh was amazed by the fandom of the UFC and has urged White for a bigger card next time around. He also wants a bigger arena for the next event on Saudi soil.

Turki Alalshikh’s special request to Dana White

Robert Whittaker pocketed an impressive sum for beating Ikram Aliskerov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. However, there were no ring girls or women fighters on the card.

Alalshikh wants women fighters on the next Saudi Card. He said about the next card on UFC on ABC 6 broadcast after this past weekend’s event, “In the first quarter (of next year). A big one. He (White) promised me to have a big card. Let’s see.”

An impressed Alalshikh added, “I know the UFC here has a lot of fans, but you see now, it’s changing my mind. I don’t think there’s a lot of fans like this, 12,000 until 1 a.m., and now I am asking Dana for the next card. We want to make it 30,000 here. We are waiting, and we want women also in the next fight.”

The stringent rules of Saudi Arabia don’t allow women to publicly wear revealing clothes, resulting in the absence of ring girls. Alalshikh, though, is open to women fighters competing in the kingdom.

Turki Alalshikh and Dana White’s partnership could be game changing

Turki Alalshikh is the General Minister for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia. He has been working alongside athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, Francis Ngannou, and more. Alalshikh is the mastermind behind the latest surge of big fights in Saudi Arabia.

His excellency has now collaborated with Dana White, launching the first UFC card in the Middle-Eastern country. While the card was a massive hit, the UFC is capable of hosting much bigger events.

Hence, fans could anticipate much more stellar events in the coming years. The next one of which looks set to take place in early 2025.

