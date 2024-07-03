‘Two Hot Girl Making Out’: Sean Strickland Posts Another Outrageous Tweet About LGTBQ Community

Sean Strickland has done it again. The UFC middleweight champion is back in the spotlight, and not for his fighting. Strickland recently tweeted something outrageous about the LGBTQ community. Are we really surprised? This isn't the first time he's sparked controversy.

Remember his homophobic tweet from 2021? What about his sexist comments after defeating Abus Magomedov? Strickland seems to thrive on controversy.

He once told a reporter, "Are you a gay man?" and called him "weak." His latest tweet is another addition to his long list of offensive remarks. So, what's the deal with Sean Strickland? Why does he keep doing this?

From desirable to angry in Strickland's world?

Sean Strickland’s recent tweet read: "There was a point when you heard lesbians and thought 'f**k yes, two hot girls making out.' Now you hear lesbians and you think 'f**k no, two fat angry women who are confused about their gender.' Can we just go back :/"

This tweet quickly went viral, drawing widespread backlash for its offensive and derogatory content. But this isn’t the first time Strickland has made inflammatory comments about the LGBTQ community.

Back in 2021, Sean tweeted , "If I had a gay son, I would think that as a man I failed to create such a weakness." When questioned about it, he doubled down, calling a reporter "weak" for being an ally.

These incidents are part of a pattern for Strickland. After defeating Abus Magomedov, he went on a sexist rant about women’s roles in society, saying, "We need to put women back in the kitchen." His unapologetic nature and tendency to stir controversy keep him in the spotlight, but not always for the right reasons.

Strickland seems to thrive on provocation. His comments are not just casual remarks; they reflect deeper prejudices and a willingness to offend. As the backlash grows, many are questioning why he continues to make such harmful statements. Is it for attention, or does he genuinely hold these views?

Strickland's history of offensive statements

Sean Strickland's remarks often stretch far beyond the confines of the octagon, sparking not just debate but outright controversy. After besting Abus Magomedov, he didn’t just celebrate; he unleashed a torrent of misogynistic views. “You let these women enter the workforce, now we make less money,” Strickland asserted, harkening back to outdated gender roles.

“We need to go back to 1942, maybe 1958. We need to put women back in the kitchen, it only takes one man working.” His inclination to blend personal prejudices with public statements raises questions about the balance between free speech and the respectful ethos promoted in sports like MMA.

Recently, he even threatened rival Dricus du Plessis, warning him of physical harm over personal triggers. Strickland's controversial stance continues to split the community, keeping his persona as debated outside the ring as inside.

Strickland isn't backing down. But where does that leave the sport and its values? Is there a line that shouldn't be crossed, even for the sake of free speech? Let us know what you think.