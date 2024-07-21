Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Shaquil Barrett Officially Retires From the NFL; Makes Announcement

Linebacker Shaquil Barrett is known for his contributions to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Denver Broncos. Well, now he has announced his retirement on Saturday. Barrett, a two-time Super Bowl champion, made his decision public through an Instagram post. He expressed his desire to focus on his family.

The footballer captioned his video, “I'm ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids and helping them realize their dreams.” He also wrote, “I've been thinking about this for a while, and the decision has never been more clear than it is right now.” Barrett's announcement comes after he signed a one-year deal.

Shaquil Barrett ends an incredible NFL career as he announces retirement

Barrett’s retirement also says that he was with the Miami Dolphins in March following his release from the Buccaneers. However, it is a move driven by the team's need to cut costs. Despite the fresh start with Miami, Barrett decided to step away from football at the age of 31.

During his career, Barrett spent five impactful seasons with Tampa Bay. Notably, they contributed to their 2020 Super Bowl victory alongside quarterback Tom Brady. His time with the Buccaneers was marked by his exceptional performance in the 2019 season. Especially when he led the NFL with a franchise-record 19.5 sacks.

In total, Barrett achieved 59 career sacks over nine seasons, which included his initial years with the Broncos, where he won his first Super Bowl in 2015.

Barrett's career, however, was not without personal tragedy. In April 2023, his 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, tragically drowned in the family's pool. Despite this devastating loss, Barrett returned to the field for the 2023 season. He recorded 4.5 sacks and 52 combined tackles, 33 of which were solo tackles.

Barrett, an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2015,'s journey to NFL prominence was remarkable. He quickly established himself as a formidable pass rusher. He has earned accolades and played pivotal roles in his teams' defenses. Besides his standout 2019 season, Barrett recorded double-digit sacks once more in 2021. He finished that year with 10 sacks.

What is happening inside the Dolphins along with Shaquil Barrett’s retirement?

Barrett's retirement leaves the Dolphins in a challenging position. The team had signed him to provide experienced depth as an outside linebacker. Especially after releasing Emmanuel Ogbah and losing Andrew Van Ginkel to free agency.

The Dolphins had also placed linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb on the physically unable to perform list. This was before the start of training camp on July 23. They even created an opportunity for Barrett to play significant snaps.

With Barrett now retired, the Dolphins' depth at edge rusher is notably thin. Rookies Chop Robinson and Mo Kamara are currently the top two healthy players at the position. Additionally, veteran Cameron Goode is also on the PUP list alongside Phillips and Chubb. He is leaving the team reliant on inexperienced players to step up without their more seasoned linebackers.

Barrett's retirement marks the end of a distinguished career. He highlighted his contributions to the sport and the personal strength he demonstrated in the face of family tragedy. As he transitions to focusing on his family, Barrett leaves a legacy of resilience and excellence in the NFL.

