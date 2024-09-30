Tyler Badie Injury Update: Broncos RB Carted Off Field With Back Injury vs Jets

A tense moment unfolded during the Denver Broncos game against the New York Jets on Sunday when running back Tyler Badie suddenly collapsed on the sideline. He required medical attention and was eventually stretchered off the field. The incident occurred after Jets linebacker Quincy Williams hit Badie in the back, causing a fumble that the Jets recovered.

At first, the play appeared routine, and Badie made it to the sidelines without showing any signs of trouble. However, when the broadcast resumed after a commercial break, the young player was seen lying on the ground with medical staff attending to him.

The broadcast indicated that Badie showed movement during treatment, offering some relief to those watching. He was carefully placed on a stretcher and taken off the field by a medical cart. So far, no additional updates have been provided regarding the condition of the 24-year-old running back.

"I just saw him on the ground crying," Javonte Williams told The Post after the game. "I’m not sure what happened, but I know 'T.B.' is strong.”

"He's a fighter, a warrior, and he's going to be alright. We're all praying for him, and I know he'll come back and help us."

The Baltimore Ravens selected Badie in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and the Broncos later signed him from the Ravens' practice squad. Since then, he has been an active contributor to the Broncos. This season, Badie has contributed with 11 carries, totaling 86 yards. Before his collapse during Sunday's game, he caught two passes, although both resulted in negative yardage.

Advertisement

Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie began the 2024 season with promise, rushing for 86 yards in two games, including 70 yards in a recent win over the Buccaneers. However, during Week 4 against the Jets, he sustained a severe back injury after a hard hit and was stretchered off the field. Initially, his return was listed as "questionable," but he was later ruled out for the rest of the game. This injury raises concerns for both Badie and the Broncos as they continue through the season.

Badie is currently under a reserve/future contract with the Denver Broncos, signed on January 8, 2024, for $750,000, with no signing bonus. Before this, the Broncos waived him on August 27, 2024, after initially signing him from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad late in the 2022 season.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Discusses Rumors of Taylor Swift Distracting Him During the Chiefs’ Poor Form