Tyler Linderbaum Injury Update: Will Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Participate in Showdown against Buffalo Bills?

Tyler Linderbaum is questionable for the Baltimore Ravens' upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills due to a knee injury. After being limited earlier in the week, he fully participated in practice on Friday, which bodes well for his availability. Linderbaum previously dealt with a soft-tissue injury in August but appears to have recovered. His status will be confirmed closer to game time.

He missed Wednesday’s practice but showed improvement by participating fully on Friday after a limited session on Thursday. Although his injury isn’t considered severe, his availability remains uncertain as the team assesses his readiness. If Linderbaum is unable to play, the Ravens will need to make significant adjustments to their offensive line.

The Baltimore Ravens are aiming for their first win streak of the 2024 season as they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. After narrowly defeating the Dallas Cowboys, they are eager to solidify their status as AFC North favorites.

According to the Ravens' injury report, nine players are listed, all from either the offensive line or defense:

- OT Patrick Mekari (neck)

- OG Daniel Faalele (hip)

- OG Andrew Vorhees (ankle)

- C Tyler Linderbaum (knee)

- NT Michael Pierce (shoulder)

- LB Roquan Smith (ankle)

- LB Josh Ross (ankle)

- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring)

- S Ar'Darius Washington (ankle)

Tyler Linderbaum stands out as the first major question. He has quickly excelled as the Ravens' starting center over the past two years. After missing Wednesday’s practice due to a neck injury, the Pro Bowler gradually returned to full participation by Friday.

Advertisement

Roquan Smith has been a dominant coverage tackler for Baltimore. Although he's not known for accumulating sacks, he excelled against the run last season, shutting down top players like Christian McCaffrey, Kyren Williams, and even his current teammate Derrick Henry.

Jalyn Armour-Davis, one of the Ravens’ starting nickelbacks in their hybrid 4-2-5 defense, missed the entire week of practice due to a hamstring injury. The formation features Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh filling in where defensive ends usually play.

The Baltimore Ravens (1-2) are set to face the unbeaten Buffalo Bills (3-0) on Sunday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium. Despite their struggles, especially in pass defense where they rank last for passing yards allowed, the Ravens are slight favorites (-2.5). Key players include Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry for Baltimore, while Josh Allen leads Buffalo's high-powered offense. The game is expected to be thrilling, with both teams needing strong defensive efforts to claim victory. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 PM ET on NBC.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Tom Brady Going to the Miami Dolphins? Exploring Viral Trend