Tyreek Hill Advised Not To Race Against Noah Lyles by Micah Parsons for THIS Reason: ‘Keep Away From That Guy’

Dallas Cowboys edge-rusher Micah Parsons feels that Noah Lyles, who won gold in the men's 100 meters and bronze in the 200 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will outrun Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in any sprinting competition, and Tyreek should avoid competing against him.

Noah Lyles vs. Tyreek Hill is presently the most heated argument in American sports circles, prompted by an Olympic 100-meter champion's comments against American League players. Other sportsmen and sports figures appear to be joining in and expressing their opinions on the race.

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons discussed the viral topic on Monday's edition of the podcast "The Edge with Micah Parsons." He told Hill that he should avoid racing an Olympian, especially one labeled the world's fastest man.

Parsons remarked, "Listen, Tyreek is quick, but he doesn't want any of Noah. Listen, I only know Noah through social media; I don't always agree with what he says, and he may seem a little cheesy at times, but wow, that dude is quick. Tyreek doesn't want any of that. Tyreek: Keep away from that guy. That man is a professional runner."

While Parsons acknowledged Hill's quickness, he also wanted him to be mindful of Lyles' skill and speed. However, Parsons reiterated that he disagrees with the stuff' Lyles has been saying. Hill can make guys miss on the football field, but sprinting on the track is another thing.

Parsons also stated that he would bet $50,000 on Lyle if the race occurred before Hill had a year or two to train. However, if Hill had trained for a year prior to the race, the outcome may have been different. However, the Cowboys star would eventually wager on Lyles.

Advertisement

“I'm going to take Noah Lyles. I put the fifty up. You just haven't trained for it. Now you're talking about a year or two of training. It is different. It's quite different, but Reek, if you're just waking up, keep away from it. You can outpace certain football players, but track speeds vary. That's what I learned.”

Also Read: Herm Edwards Believes Aaron Rodgers Could Help Jets End Their Trophy Drought This Season

Hill and Lyles have been teasing fans for the past two weeks about staging a genuine race to see who is faster yet fans are still waiting for a date. Hill will not be preparing for a race against Lyles anytime soon. He is training for the 2024 season and is dealing with a thumb injury that he hopes to fully recover from before the start of the NFL season.

Noah regularly feigned to forget the names of Dolphins wide receivers during interviews. Recently, a TikTok video appeared in which he claimed to forget Tyreek's name . Hill, on the other hand, used to run track in high school, and despite his sprinting days being over, he appears to be confident in his ability to compete with the world's best.

Advertisement

While the trash talk and commentary had been ongoing for weeks, Hill first pitched Lyles to "sign the contract and lock in that 50-yard dash," but Lyles answered that if they did compete, it had to be in the 100m. He also mentioned that his requirements for racing Hill include holding a respectable race with a large sum of money on the line.