Who Are Tyreek Hill Baby Mamas? Meet The Stunning Kimberly Baker And Mothers Of All His Children

Tyreek Hill has recently been declared the biological father of another baby girl as he awaits his first child with his wife. The American football player has experienced some legal troubles and difficulties in his former relationships.

The NFL player had to go through two paternity suits last year, with the two women claiming they were the mothers of his kids. It has also come to light that he has fathered one kid with an unknown woman, who revealed this to the Daily Mail. So, how many baby mamas does Tyreek Hill have?

Who are Tyreek Hill Baby Mamas?

Tyreek Hill is reported to have four baby mamas. His wife will be fifth!

Kimberly Kaylee Baker

Although it was already rumored earlier, the Florida court recently declared Kimberly Kaylee Baker, 30, the mother of their baby girl, who was born on May 2 last year.

The same month, the 30-year-old had filed a paternity suit claiming that their daughter was conceived during a hook-up with the Dolphins player in 2022 of August, a report in Daily Mail stated.

She also claimed she was receiving $2,500; however, she sought $10,000 from Hills for the care of their daughter.

Crystal Espinal

Crystal Espinal is the ex-fiancee of the player nicknamed Cheetah. He has welcomed three kids with his former partner and is paying $13,500 monthly child support for their three kids.

Brittany Lackner

Brittany Lackner was declared to be the mother of her son, born in February 2023. The case was already solved last year. According to the 30-year-old, the two went for a confidential deal after his initial offer of $2,500 was not enough.

Camille Valmon

As per what the 33-year-old woman told the Daily Mail, she is the baby mother of their son, who was also born last year.

Who is Tyreek Hill’s wife?

Tyreek Hill has been married to Keeta Vaccaro since November 8, 2023, after getting engaged in 2021. The two exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Travis County, Texas.

Keeta has around 80.6k followers as of this writing. She often posts stunning pictures with baby bumps.

Tyreek Hill Kids

Tyreek Hill has fathered as many as 10 kids , as per the rumors after the wide receiver seemingly confirmed in an interview with Million Dollaz Worth Of Games' YouTube channel.

The Dolphins star neither accepted nor denied when asked, “You've got 10 kids.” Instead, he just bowed his head, and that's how the rumors started.

According to reports, he has welcomed three children with Crystal Espinal, his ex-fiancee: a son named Zev (2015) and twins Nakeem and Nyla (2019).

Meanwhile, the other three kids are with three different women. One of them, a daughter named Trae Love Hill, was born on May 2, 2024, and has now been confirmed with Kimberly Baker.

Brittany Lackner was already announced as the mother of his kid, Soul Corazon Hill, last year, who was born in February 2023.

Camille Valmon told the Daily Mail that she welcomed Tyreek Hill Jr., born in March last year. According to the outlet, Hill has also fathered a child with an unknown woman, and she revealed this information to the outlet.

Tyreek Hill Baby Mamas’ Instagram

Not enough information is available about the Instagram of Tyreek Hill’s baby mamas. However, as per a username mentioned by Daily Mail, @miilliiee_ is the profile of Camille Valmon, the woman who told the aforementioned outlet that she is the baby mother of the wide receiver’s son Tyreek Hill Jr.

She has around 24.3k followers on her Instagram account.

