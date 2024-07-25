Tyreek Hill Compares Himself to Tom Brady; Shares How NFL GOAT Inspires Him To Prove Others Wrong

Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins' standout wide receiver, recently compared himself to NFL veteran and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Tyreek Hill, a wide receiver, recently addressed the press during a Baptist Health Training Complex training camp session. He stated numerous things, including comparing himself to three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady, who just retired from the NFL after a successful 23-year career.

Tyreek Hill is inspired by the consistency of Tom Brady

Tyreek Hill, who just traveled to Antigua to receive stem cell therapy treatment to boost his blood flow, opened up and offered a lot of information, including a segment in which he likened himself to Tom Brady during his press conference to kick off the Miami Dolphins' 2024 training camp.

Tom Brady's name was mentioned at the news conference as Hill compared himself to the American Football Quarterback, since both were late-round draft selections (Hill in the fifth round, Brady in the sixth) who were not anticipated to perform well in the NFL. He discussed how Brady's consistent level of preparation inspired and influenced him.

While discussing the importance of stem cells, Hill mentioned Brady’s words that inspired him the most during his football career. He stated that practicing hard is crucial for him since he needs to prove something every year, as many people do not believe he can achieve this much in his life, which is why he mentioned Tom Brady.

Hill said, "Tom Brady said the best man... You don't have to be the best. You don't have to be the strongest or the tallest, but as long as you keep consistent in what you do each and every day, you'll be OK, and I feel like that's been who I've been my whole career, you know."

Hill went on to say that this is the advice he is following in his career: he practices hard, stays consistent, and has done everything right in the football space, which has helped him achieve a lot of things. He further said, "Because he [Tom Brady] was a late-round draft pick, and I am also a late-round draft pick."

Tom Brady compared to Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill and Tom Brady cannot be compared, despite being late-round choices. Tom Brady's remarkable NFL career lasted from 2000 to 2022, first with the New England Patriots and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won seven Super Bowl championships and three MVP honors.

Tyreek Hill, nicknamed "Cheetah" for his quickness, made his NFL debut with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. Hill won one Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 before being traded to Miami in 2023. Hill was crucial to the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV triumph.

Tom Brady retired as a football legend, having established multiple records, including the most career touchdown passes and Super Bowl appearances. Brady, known for his leadership and clutch performances, is widely recognized as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.



Tyreek Hill, one of the NFL's top offensive threats, is a powerful wide receiver and return specialist with multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro choices. Still, Hill has a long way to go before he is capable of competing with the legendary Brady.

