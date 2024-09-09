Tyreek Hill Criminal Records: From Domestic Violence Arrest in College to Latest Detainment by Police

Tyreek Hill is in trouble again. One of the most talented NFL athletes of the modern era, Hill was recently detained by police on his way to the Dolphins' kickoff match. A recent video from ESPN went viral, showing Hill handcuffed and lying face down on the ground. However, shortly after the video spread, Hill was released, and an internal investigation was launched into the incident involving the Dolphins' wide receiver.

According to initial reports, Hill was allegedly speeding, a claim the athlete denies. Interestingly, one of the police officers involved in the incident was reportedly placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted. Hill seized this opportunity to assert his innocence, stating, "That should tell you everything you need to know."

This was not the only instance of Tyreek Hill being involved in controversy outside of the NFL. Back in 2014, during his college days, Hill was accused of domestic violence by his then-girlfriend, Crystal Espinal. Espinal, who was pregnant with Hill’s child at the time, alleged that Hill choked her and punched her in the stomach after an argument escalated. The controversy deepened with a later allegation of battery against Hill for allegedly breaking his 3-year-old child’s arm.

While the couple temporarily lost custody of their son, there was no conclusive evidence to determine who had committed the crime. However, things worsened for Hill when a leaked recording between him and Espinal led to the Kansas City Chiefs suspending the wide receiver indefinitely. Despite this, after prosecutors declared Hill’s charges inactive, the NFL lifted his suspension, allowing him to return to the league—a decision that surprised many fans.

Hill’s string of controversies continued when he was charged with assault by an employee at the Haulover Marina in Miami Beach. The employee accused Hill of slapping him on the back of the head following a verbal confrontation. More recently, Tyreek Hill found himself entangled in another controversy after allegations from Instagram model Sophie Hall.

Hall claimed that she suffered a broken leg during a football training session at Hill’s house. According to the complaint filed by Hall, "Defendant Hill invited Ms. Hall to participate in offensive drills with him… Defendant Hill told her that 'since her 10-year-old son played offensive lineman, she should practice that position as well'… Hill then forcefully and purposefully shoved Ms. Hall, severely fracturing her leg."

With more trouble looming, it will be interesting to see how Tyreek Hill handles these ongoing issues in the future.

