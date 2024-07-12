Tyreek Hill Declared Father of 5th Child This Year After Recently Revealing Wife Keeta’s Pregnancy With Their First Baby

Tyreek Hill, who is expecting his first baby with wife Keeta Vaccaro has been declared as the biological father of another baby girl. The baby was born last year on May 2 to Kimberly Kaylee Baker who had filed a paternity suit the same month.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is the father of as many as seven kids now, while he awaits another with his wife. However, the 30-year-old, according to the rumors, could be the father of around 10 children with four different baby mamas.

Tyreek Hill declared father of 5th child this year

A Florida court has announced that Tyreek Hill is the father of Kimberly Kaylee Baker’s son Trae Love Hill who was born last year on May 2, reported the Daily Mail. The 30-year-old had filed a paternity suit the same month and claimed that the baby was conceived as a result of her hook-up with the wide receiver in August 2022.

The woman had revealed that she was getting $2,500 per month as child support; however, she sought $10,000. According to a court order, Hill and Kimberly have agreed to a confidential paternity agreement signed by NDA (non-disclosure order), as reported by Daily Mail.

The document, which was exclusively obtained by the aforementioned source read, “The respondent is the natural and biological father of the child.”

Tyreek Hill is expecting his first child with wife Keeta Vaccaro

Tyreek Hill is expecting his first child with his wife Keeta Vaccaro with whom he has been married since November 8, 2023. The couple got engaged on July 4, 2021.

Hill is already a father of minimum of seven kids or 10 as per rumors. He welcomed three kids with his former fiancee Crystal Espinal. Their son Zev was born in 2015 before they became parents to twins Nakeem and Nyla in 2019.

As per Daily Mail, a woman named Camille Valmon told Hill is father of her son Tyreek D’Shaun Hill Jr who was born in March 2023. He is also claimed to have fathered Tyreek Hill Jr who was born in 2019 to his ex-girlfriend Kymsley Jackson.

Then comes Brittany Lackner, the 30-year-old woman who was one of the two mothers to come forward and claim the relationship, and their son Soul Corazon Hill was born in February 2023.

The other woman to come ahead was Kimberly Baker who recently was declared by a Florida court that she is one of the baby mamas of Hill. She welcomed Trae Love Hill in May last year.

Tyreek Hill in legal trouble with OnlyFans model Sophie Hall

Legal troubles continue to haunt Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins star is currently busy solving a lawsuit filed by OnlyFans model Sophie Hall alleging that the wide receiver intentionally broke her leg.

The incident happened during a playful football drill session at his South Florida home. After this, the plus size model filed a lawsuit in 2023 and is seeking an immediate action along with $75,000 in damages for battery and assault.

If this happens, the dates might fall in the middle of the upcoming NFL season and the Super Bowl winner might be occupied for a few dates. Which also means, Tyreek Hill might miss a significant amount of time on field.