Tyreek Hill Defends NBA Stars From Noah Lyles; Says He ‘Would Beat’ US Track Star in Race

Tyreek Hill has sided with the NBA stars against Noah Lyles’ comments, and the NFL star believes he can defeat the athlete in the face. The United States’ star won a gold medal at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024, clocking 9.79 seconds, just 0.21 seconds off the world record set by Usain Bolt.

However, the Miami Dolphins star who is also known as Cheetah for his stunning speed thinks he would beat the Olympian. The American football player appeared on the Up & Adams show and told Kay Adams, “I will beat Noah Lyles.”

The wide receiver further claimed, “I wouldn't beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles.” Meanwhile, he also talked about the previous comments made by the track and field star regarding NBA stars calling themselves World Champions.

The gold medalist has earlier stated that the winners from United States leagues like the NFL or NBA shouldn't call themselves World champions. In response to these, Hill said, “Just speak to what you know about, and that's track.”

Last year, the sprinter questioned why basketball players consider themselves ‘world champions’ after winning the NBA Finals. He told the reporters in a press conference, “You know the thing that hurts me the most? It’s that I have to watch the NBA finals, and they have ‘world champion’ on [their] head.”

The athlete, after winning the 100-meter final at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, further stated, “It’s that I have to watch the NBA finals, and they have ‘world champion’ on [their] heads. World champion of what?! The United States?”

He continued that they are not the world but “we are the world.” While he said there are no other country flags in the National Basketball Association, the athletic events have people from different nations with different flags fighting to be the champions.

Meanwhile, Team USA won their fifth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics, beating the host country France with a score of 98-87. It was a rematch of the final held three years ago at the Tokyo Olympics.

The American team has an incredible victory 48 hours after surviving a nail-biting touch-and-go semi-final against Serbia. LeBron James won the MVP for his stunning performance alongside Stephen Curry’s amazing show to end the Olympics in style.

While King James scored 14 with six rebounds, 10 assists, a steal, and a block, Curry concluded with eight three-pointers, leading the side with 24 points. Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, on the other hand, provided the team with 15 points apiece.

However, the drama surrounding Lyles’ comments the previous year goes on after the victory Team USA achieved in Paris. Meanwhile, the athlete broke his silence on the win and spoke following his controversial remark.

The sprinter called them the “Olympic champions, and in the Olympic champions, you face the whole world,” as reported by The Daily Mail. Noah further called Team USA a great team after the outrageous comments he made last year.

