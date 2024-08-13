Tyreek Hill Defends No.1 NFL Ranking Over Patrick Mahomes Amid Backlash: ‘Chiefs Fans Already Hate Me’

Tyreek Hill defends his top status against former teammate Patrick Mahomes amid the NFL Top 100 ranking controversy. The Miami Dolphins star also aimed at Kansas City Chiefs supporters after topping Patrick Mahomes in this year's NFL Top 100 rankings.

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs are among the top players in football. The NFL Top 100 list, which is voted on by players, has caused disagreement among both fans and pundits. Mahomes, a two-time MVP and Super Bowl champion dropped to fourth place on this year's list, below Hill and two other players.

While Mahomes' slide has created questions, Hill's rise to the top has further fueled debate over his influence and worth on the field. On the Up & Adams Show, presenter Kay Adams questioned Hill directly if he felt he was a better player than Mahomes.

Hill said, "Yes, definitely. I'm him. I'm definitely him... My thesis is that you must comprehend it, or at least look at it this way. Pat [Patrick Mahomes] is excellent. He clearly works well for his team. They won two consecutive Super Bowls. They did their thing."

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver did not hesitate to affirm what his teammates had voted. During the conversation, Hill detailed why he believes he is superior to Mahomes. Hill also gave hopes to short guys who consider themselves incompetent as wide receivers.



Hill continued, "Look at me now: two consecutive 1700-yard receptions, a pro bowl, all-pro this and that—for the entire decade. Everything is consistent, guy. And I am doing this at 5'8" or 5'7".Many people told me I couldn't be a receiver, but here I am. I'm giving all the short kings out there hope." Every short king in the world hopes."

Speaking with Adams, Hill did not spare the Kansas City Chiefs fan base, stating that he is number one in rankings and performance, and KCC supporters can go weeping. The eight-time Pro Bowler was already on poor terms with Chiefs fans after departing them in 2022.

Hill stated, "I don't want to ruin Patrick Mahomes' day because I'm already aware of the situation. Chiefs fans already hate me, or whatever, since I won first place... So y'all can go weep and rain on somebody else's parade because I'm going to be Cheetah [the best football player], and I'm going to be number one in the NFL, and there's nothing you can do about it."

While Hill's comments may not entirely explain why he outranks Mahomes, they certainly indicate his confidence and the chip on his shoulder. Despite his tiny stature as a wide receiver, Hill has routinely been among the league's best.

The veteran wide receiver's 2023 season stats made a strong case for him. He made 119 catches for a career-high 1799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Hill, known for his fiery play on the field and much more electrifying attitude, stole the top spot, becoming the only wide receiver in history to do so.

Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, struggled with the Chiefs' lack of a premier wide receiver. For the first season since 2019, the 28-year-old failed to reach 4200 passing yards. He ended up with 4183 yards on 401 completions, 27 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.