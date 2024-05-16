Tyreek Hill Denies OnlyFans Model Sophie Hall’s Claims; Demands Medical Records, Texts and Emails

Tyreek Hill has shifted into defense mode as he seeks evidence for the allegations made by OnlyFans model Sophie Hall. This legal dispute between the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and the Miami Dolphins player has recently taken an interesting twist, beginning earlier this year.

Tyreek Hill denies allegations by Sophie Hall; asks for evidence

Tyreek Hill now wants evidence for the allegations made by Sophie Hall against him. The OnlyFans model stated earlier that the wide receiver injured her leg seriously after charging at her with “crushing force” during a backyard football drill.

Later, the Dolphins star stated that the injury is a result of her stumbling over a dog while the two were performing football drills. The 30-year-old now wants to see some proof as he denies the allegations made by the influencer.

The requests in retaliation by the football player demands, as per the Daily Mail, all the clips, images, private messages, social media texts or any form of communication including her, “discussing or commenting on the incident or defendant at any time.”

Sophie Hall suing Tyreek Hill for battery

Sophie Hall is suing Dolphins star Tyreek Hall for battery, assault and negligence. The plus-size model is also seeking $50,000 for damages in excess. However, following the lawsuit, the lawyers of the American wide receiver want to see medical records, emails and texts as evidence.

The influencer with around 2.1k followers of her Instagram account also alleges in her lawsuit that Tyreek started sending the model “flirtatious” texts on the reel and photo sharing app.

Meanwhile, the player who kicked off his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs is heading towards his third season with the Dolphins. The fifth round pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chiefs is under contract with the franchise based in Miami until 2026.

According to NBC Sport, the ex-Oklahoma State player has a base salary of $43.9 million without any guarantees. After an eventful offseason, the player showcased his speed and skills off the field this time on social media, as he was the one behind the Dolphins' recently released NFL's fastest schedule.

