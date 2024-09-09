Tyreek Hill Detained: Why Was Dolphins Star Arrested Before Opening Kickoff Outside Hard Rock Stadium?

The Miami Dolphins star, Tyreek Hill had a nightmare on Sunday just hours before his game against the Jaguars as the NFL star was handcuffed by the Miami police and pinned to the ground for allegedly a traffic dispute.

The Dolphins wide receiver was on his way for the opening match of the NFL season when he was briefly detained by the Miami police, and this happened close to the Hard Rock Stadium. He was later released but the viral video on social media of him being handcuffed and shoved to the ground by the police became a hot topic among his fans. Watch below:

However, the squabble didn’t affect his temperament and he had a great game for his team, getting seven catches for 130 yards and scoring a touchdown in a dramatic 20-17 win over the Jaguars. He even mocked the detention earlier, by celebrating with his hands behind his back gesture.

When he was asked about the incident later at the press-conference, he said that he had no idea. "I have no idea for real! No idea man, it's crazy. I wasn't disrespectful, because my mum didn't raise me that way. Didn't cuss, didn't do any of that, so I'm still trying to figure it out," he said.

A statement from Stephanie V.Daniels, Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department said that they were “aware” of the incident and requested an “immediate review” of how it was handled. Here’s a statement by the Miami Dade Police Department.

Director Daniels further said that the police officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the incident was being investigated. “ I'm committed to transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers,” he said.

It’s still not clear why Tyreek Hill was detained. His team said on social media that he was briefly detained due to a traffic incident, but the exact details of the event aren’t known so far. Tyreek Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus however, said that his legal team will pursue the matter, and “consider legal action.”

“What happened today to Tyreek at the stadium is completely unacceptable. Tyreek did not deserve to be treated that way by the police involved,” CNN quoted Rosenhaus.

And not only this, after the game, Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell said that he was also put in handcuffs by the police when he tried to “deescalate” the situation. “They put handcuffs on me too, and I was like ‘What’s going on?’ I didn’t understand what the issue was,” Campbell told the NFL network.

Tyreek Hill was, however, moved by the support from his teammates and the fans. After the game, he said that he was glad that his teammates were there to support him as he felt alone. He said that when they showed up, he was overwhelmed by the gesture, it made him realize that they have a “f-king” good team this year.

