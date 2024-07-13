Tyreek Hill Excludes Josh Allen From His Top Five NFL Quarterback List

Josh Allen is regarded as one of the top three active players in the NFL. But Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill doesn’t agree with the experts and fans. Hill recently ranked the NFL’s top five quarterbacks. The 30-year-old didn’t include Josh Allen in his list.

The Bills drafted Allen in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. He has made it to the Pro Bowl twice. He set the record for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season. He has many other NFL and franchise records to his name. Not many agree with Hill’s quarterback ranking,

Tyreek Hill’s top five NFL quarterbacks

Tyreek was asked about his top five quarterbacks in the league on his Instagram stream. The Dolphins WR named the most obvious player at the top, the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. Next on his list was the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa.

The Ravens’ Lamar Jackson was third on Hill’s list. He concluded the rankings with the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott on fourth and the Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield. There might be multiple possible explanations for excluding Josh Allen from the list.

Allen’s Buffalo Bills have dominated Hill’s Dolphins since the QB’s arrival. Josh Allen has led his side to victory in 10 out of 12 clashes against the Dolphins. He has a 109.2 passer rating, throwing for 3947 yards. He has also recorded 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

It might also be the case that Hill added only his current and former teammates to the list. Patrick Mahomes deserves to be at the top of the list in any case. But fans would fancy debating over the rest of the players on the list.

Other quarterbacks Hill didn’t mention in his top five

The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is one of the stars who couldn’t make it to Hill’s top five. The 25-year-old has made it to the Pro Bowl twice. He is one of the finest leaders in the NFL. He poses a dual threat to the opposition. His fans might argue that he is one of the top five QBs.

Many put the Bengals’ Joe Burrow alongside Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year suffered an injury last season. But former Bengals legends believe a healthy Burrow can lead them to an AFC championship.

The list above is a product of Hill’s casual interaction on Instagram live chat. His response might be from the top of his head. After a detailed analysis and considering different stats, Tyreek’s reaction might differ.