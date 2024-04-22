Tyreek Hill EXPLAINS How HC Mike McDaniel’s Confrontation After L’Jarius Sneed’s Play Completely CHANGED Him

Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver, appeared on a podcast where he shared a piece of exciting information on the incident involving the head coach. On the ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game’ podcast, Hill told the fans what Mike McDaniels, the Dolphins’ head coach, said to him. The player explained how those words changed him.

Sneed’s Tackle and McDaniel’s Reaction

In the playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill was slammed down on the floor by L’Jarius Sneed. The Dolphins went on to lose the wild card round by 26-7, but Tyreek Hill was called out by the head coach, McDaniel.

McDaniel told the Super Bowl LIV winner that he is supposed to be the best player in the league, and he can’t allow guys to put their hands all over him like that. The coach asked Hill if this was what they paid him all that money for.

Hill’s thoughts about the confrontation

Tyreek Hill acknowledged in the podcast that he loves things like those. He takes them to heart and improves himself. He was determined that he would never let anyone manhandle him like that ever again. He added that he felt that if he wasn't held responsible for it, he might not have learned anything from the incident.

He explained why it was important for the coach to call him out. He appreciated the fact that McDaniel didn’t ignore the mistake. Hill concluded that it would have normalized making mistakes that might have a long-term impact on the team.

Incidents like these also shed light on Mike McDaniel’s authority over the team. He didn’t hesitate to question the best player on the team. He made sure that everyone knew that making mistakes would result in being called out publicly, no matter who you were.