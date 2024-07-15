Tyreek Hill Has THIS to Say About His Contract Situation With Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill has been one of the NFL's best wide receivers for years. Last season, he topped the charts in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns despite missing a game. However, the 30-year-old is not getting the salary he deserves for his incredible performance. Hill talked about his contract situation during a recent appearance on ESPN.

Tyreek Hill donned the Chiefs colors for six seasons, winning the Super Bowl in 2019. He joined the Dolphins in 2021 as the top-paid receiver in the league. But later on, other receivers made that amount look less. Hill is bound to the Dolphins for the next three years. He would like to get a new contract, but will he leave for a better team if that doesn't happen? Hill clarified his stance on the situation.

Tyreek Hill’s thoughts on contract extension

Hill sat down for an interview with ESPN’s panel. He stopped the rumors and discussions about his contract with the Dolphins. He told the panel that an extension would come in due time.

“I’m just very, like, glad, the position that I’m in now, man,” Hill confessed. He revealed that he knew when it would be time for him to get a deal, the Dolphins would do what was right. Hill is very content with where he is right now.

Hill’s focus and mindset is on ensuring he helps his team win it all. His goal is to get his hands on the Super Bowl in New Orleans next year. It’d be his ninth season in the NFL. Hill claimed that money is the least of his worries right now.

Tyreek's biggest goal right now is to do something great. He wants to grab onto something he can hold onto for the rest of his life as a brotherhood. Hill desires to please the fanbase and the management with a title. He will be happy if the Dolphins can do that.

Hill doesn’t want to talk much about the contract. “The contract, it’ll come. Whenever it comes, I’ll be happy,” he finished. The Chiefs won two Super Bowls after Tyreek Hill’s departure. Hill found the first one hard to digest but supported his former teammates this year.

Should the Miami Dolphins Hand Tyreek Hill an extension?

The Dolphins must decide whether to renew Hill’s contract or keep him underpaid. The latter can result in Hill’s departure as a free agent three years later. The Dolphins will have to increase the promised gross earnings of the WR, but they’ll have a safer future. But they also need to consider the contract for Tua Tagovailoa.