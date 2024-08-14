Tyreek Hill Hilariously Calls for THIS Dolphins’ Teammate To Be Added to his ‘Top NFL Divas’ List

Tyreek Hill knows how to roast well. His joking skills were on full display when he released his own version of the list of ‘NFL divas’ AND included his teammate Jaylen Waddle in it. The hilarious joke successfully elicited an even funnier reaction from the Dolphins’ WR.

Well, Waddle was not the one to sit it out. The WR took to his X account as well, replying to Hill with a 50 Cent meme, continuing the banter, and lightening the building pressure of the pre-season. The Dolphins kick-started their preseason on the right foot, securing a 20-13 win against the Falcons earlier this week.

When a team has a QB-WR duo like Hill and Waddle, team wins become even better with their stats. Touted as one of the best- and fastest- receiving tandems in the pro league, Hill and Waddle each have bagged 1,000 yards receiving, combining for 191 receptions and 17 touchdowns. This not only makes the duo one of the most formidable in this season but also makes their offenses a force to reckon with this season and postseason.

The chances of the Dolphins making it to the Super Bowl are there on the horizon. For it, however, injuries, especially of star players like Tua Tagovailoa will need to be avoided like a plague.

Despite that, HC McDaniel is rest assured about his O-line, especially since his QB is ranked even higher than the most popular, loved, and talented QB in the league: Patrick Mahomes.

It was only recently that Hill snagged a spot higher than Mahomes in this season’s NFL Top 100 rankings. The Dolphins’ QB was fully prepared to defend his hard-earned spot, as he expected the fury of Mahomes fans over the rankings.

During the Up & Adams show, Hill shot down any doubts people had about his achievements in reaching the top spot in the NFL Top 100 rankings. “Yes, definitely. I'm him. Look at me now: two consecutive 1700-yard receptions, a Pro Bowl, all-pro this and that—for the entire decade. Everything is consistent,” Hill said.

Now that Hill has secured top rankings and the Dolphins’ lineup is looking as formidable, expectations from the Dolphins to make an appearance in the Super Bowl will only be on the rise.