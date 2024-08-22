Tyreek Hill Injury Update: Will the Dolphins Star Play Against Buccaneers?

While the Miami Dolphins are already dealing with multiple injuries, the franchise was hit with yet another after their star player Tyreek Hill was sidelined during Wednesday's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a thumb injury.

But the fans don't need to worry about the latest injury update for the player. The player was first seen with a removable brace on his right hand in the practice session on Tuesday.

Hill did not play in the first two games for the Dolphins in the ongoing pre-season. However, it has been revealed that his injury is not that serious. As the coach Mike McDaniel said via ESPN, “He's been very active but we're trying to make sure we keep him out of harm's way.”

So, will the 30-year-old play against the Buccaneers this coming Friday? As the coach said, they don't want to hurry with Hill and his minor injury since it's just a pre-season. It has been expected that Hill will be out for Friday’s season finale.

According to cbs12.com, the head coach stated that they might play some starters but won't play others. He said, “For a majority of the starters, (Wednesday) is a very big practice because some of them won’t play. There will be some that do, but that is just kind of how I look at it overall.”

Tyreek Hill participated in some of the training sessions on Wednesday however, the franchise is doing everything to make sure the player doesn't turn the minor injury into a major one in a hurry. That's why Hill, who is known as Cheetah for his speed, has been kept out of the drills as a precaution.

Although the wide receiver who joined the Dolphins in 2022 has not been practicing with the squad, the American football player was seen in full pads catching the ball without wearing his cast. So the franchise might take a deep breath as far as there is no concern with their key player.

The former Kansas City Chiefs player Hill went through a contract restructure this year in August, where he signed a deal of a three-year contract worth $90 million, $65 million of which was guaranteed money. The player is expected to lead the Dolphins to new levels this season.

While Hill’s injuries are not concerning, the Dolphins have Odell Beckham Jr. on the PUP list with an injury that has not been revealed so far. The 31-year-old wide receiver has also not been taking part in any of the training camps.

Additionally, Jaylen Waddle has also been sidelined as the player was out for two weeks of the team’s training session. River Cracraft is also anticipated to stay out for some time following an upper-body injury.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are set to kick off their regular season next month against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 8 followed by a match against the Buffalo Bills on September 11. They will then play at the Seattle Seahawks on September 22 and the Tennessee Titans on September 30 before they head into October matches.

