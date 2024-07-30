Tyreek Hill Makes Dolphins History After Becoming First Member of Madden NFL 25’s 99 Club

Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins' wide receiver, has been revealed as the first MADDEN 25 Club 99 member. Hill, the first Dolphins player to get a 99 rating, is coming off an explosive season in which he caught more than 110 passes for the third time in a row.

Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers' great running back, also got his first Madden cover this year. Still, Hill is the top-rated receiver in the upcoming Madden 25 game, receiving the maximum possible rating of 99 for the first time in his career.

Tyreek Hill received the highest possible ratings in Madden 25

The NFL season is coming, and so is Madden 25. It's time to be excited or upset about the publication of player ratings. Madden 25 will be published on August 16, and EA Sports will spend this week unveiling which players have made the "99 Club.".

Those with a 99 overall rating are the highest achievable in the game, as well as the best-rated players in each position. The best receivers and safeties in the game were disclosed on Monday, and more positions will be released throughout the day, finishing with the highest-rated teams.

While all of the launch ratings for wide receivers in Madden NFL 25 were announced, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill received extra attention because he is the first player to join this year's Club 99. Tyreek Hill has a game-perfect 99 overall rating as of Madden 25's premiere.



Hill entered last year's game as the second-best receiver, with a 98 overall. However, he swiftly rose to a 99 rating, which appears to have carried over into the Madden NFL 25. Hill, nicknamed "Cheetah," has 99 speed, 98 agility, and 92 jumping ability.

Advertisement

Tyreek tops all players in speed with 99 and is the game's top route runner with 98 short, middle, and deep routes. His remarkable 2023 season included a league-leading 1,799 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns, which tied for the most in the NFL. Hill's 119 receptions were the second-highest in the league.



As the newest member of the "99 Club," Hill was surprised with a present from EA Sports that included a note from former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Also Read: Who Is Will Levis' New Girlfriend? All About Bachelor’s Alum Victoria Fuller

Other reveals of Madden 25

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is right behind Tyreek Hill on the list, with a 98 overall. Jefferson, one of the league's most accomplished receivers, began his Madden 24 career as a member of Club 99. Now he'll have to put in some effort to get back there, which will be difficult given the quarterback's room.



CeeDee Lamb finished third, which was the most stunning announcement. The dynamic Cowboys receiver is Madden 25's third-best receiver, but only has a 96 overall rating. This is precisely where he concluded the season in Madden 24, so we shouldn't be shocked.

Advertisement

Madden NFL 25 released a deep dive gameplay clip last week that included a revamped tackling system. The Hit Stick is also getting an upgrade for this year's game, which marks the 20th anniversary of the feature's inception in the football series.



EA will reveal additional Club 99 members (Patrick Mahomes, for example) for Madden NFL 25 as the game's August 16 release date approaches. For more, see the list of 25 new features in Madden NFL 25.