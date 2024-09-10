What Is Tyreek Hill's Net Worth in 2024?

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Tyreek Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He attended Garden City, Oklahoma State, and West Alabama for his collegiate football career.

Tyreek Hill, a former track and field standout, started mainly as a return specialist but has since switched to playing wide receiver exclusively. Because of his speed, he was given the moniker "Cheetah" after his rookie year.

What is Tyreek Hill’s Net Worth?

Tyreek Hill signed a $120 million, four-year contract with the Miami Dolphins in March 2022, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in football at the time. This deal is largely responsible for the estimated $40 million net worth of Tyreek Hill.

Then, before the 2024 season, Tyreek renegotiated his contract. His new three-year deal is worth $90 million, with $54 million in guaranteed money and some money moved forward.

Tyreek Hill’s Contract and Salary

On March 23, 2022, Tyreek Hill inked a four-year, $120,000,000 contract with the Miami Dolphins. The contract, which has an average annual value of $30,000,000, is valid through the 2026 season.

A $25,500,000 signing bonus and a $52,535,000 guarantee were also included. In the negotiations, Drew Rosenhaus of Rosenhaus Sports represented Hill.

Tyreek Hill’s current contract and salary are shown in the table. The base salary for the star player increases massively as he spends more with the franchise.

Year Base Salary 2022 $1,035,000 2023 $1,165,000 2024 $19,665,000 2025 $21,835,000 2026 $43,900,000

Contract Details:

1. Potential Out in 2025: $22.6175 million dead cap

2. Roster Bonus in 2023, 2025, 2026

3. Pro Bowl incentives

Tyreek Hill’s College and Professional Career

Tyreek Hill was not considered a top-notch talent before his college career began. However, once he put his troubles behind him, Hill became unstoppable.

College Career

Tyreek played football and track at Garden City Community College in Kansas after high school, and he transferred to Oklahoma State University in 2014. Due to a domestic abuse arrest, he was dismissed from the university's football team in December 2014.

While on the team, he led the nation in combined return yards and all-purpose yards, ranking second and eleventh respectively. Hill joined the University of West Alabama in September 2015, where he played football for the Tigers as a wide receiver, running back, kick returner, and punt returner.

Professional career

Tyreek became the first West Alabama player to be selected in the NFL draft since the mid-1970s when he impressed scouts during the school's Pro Day. He was selected with the 165th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Hill joined the team in May 2016 on a four-year deal worth $2.58 million (plus a $70,000 signing bonus).

He played wide receiver, punt returner, and kick returner to start the season. He led the team in punt return yards and touchdowns later in the season and was twice named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. In addition to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, he was chosen as a first-team All-Pro in 2016, 2018, and 2020.

At the age of eighteen, Hill won a gold medal in the 4×100 m relay and a bronze medal in the 200 m at the 2012 Barcelona World Junior Championships. He also won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

Due to a child abuse investigation, he was briefly suspended from the team in April 2019. However, he was cleared and signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension after that. When he hurt his shoulder in the first game of the season, he sustained a posteriorly dislocated sternoclavicular joint, which prevented him from playing until week six.

Tyreek Hill has been a standout wide receiver in the NFL for many years because of his extraordinary speed and escape ability. Tyreek also made headlines before the first game of the 2024 season when he was arrested by police.

