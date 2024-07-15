In a recent social media post that was meant to celebrate soccer icon Lionel Messi, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill accidentally sparked a wave of teasing from fans.

The NFL star's attempt to share a family moment quickly turned into a topic of amusement for his followers, who couldn't resist commenting on Hill's growing family.

Tyreek Hill’s family moment turns into a topic of ridicule

On Monday, Hill took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a snapshot of what appeared to be four of his children watching a soccer match.

The image was accompanied by the caption, "Somebody is happy to be watching Messi play," likely referencing the recent Copa America final where Argentina clinched a record 16th title.

While Hill's intention was to showcase his children's excitement over watching the soccer superstar in action, fans were quick to shift their focus to the number of kids present in the photo.

The tweet opened the floodgates for a blast of comments, many of which playfully refering to Hill's reputation for having a large family.

The responses from fans ranged from humorous observations to cheeky questions. One user quipped, "You forgot a few," implying that Hill had more children than those shown in the picture.

Another follower jokingly asked, "Why'd you only take 1/3 of your kids," poking at the fact of Hill having a significantly larger family than what was visible in the image.

The playful banter continued with another fan commenting, "Where’s the other 8."

Perhaps the most direct jab came from a user who cheekily inquired, "You got the 4 baby mamas there too?"

Tyreek Hill's expanding family

The flood of comments stems from recent news surrounding Hill's personal life. In May, a Florida court officially declared Hill as the father of a little girl named Trae Love Hill, bringing his total number of acknowledged children to seven.

Adding to this, Hill and his wife, wellness influencer Keeta Vaccaro, are expecting their first child together.

These developments have fueled speculation among fans and media outlets, with some suggesting that Hill could potentially have up to ten children across the country.

While the exact number remains unconfirmed, the wide receiver's expanding family has certainly caught the public's attention.

Lionel Messi's Magic

Lost in the commotion over Hill's family size was the original intent of his tweet, to highlight the excitement surrounding Lionel Messi's performance in the Copa America final.

Argentina's 1-0 victory over Colombia, secured by an extra-time goal from Lautaro Martinez, marked a historic moment for the team and for Messi personally.

The match itself was a dramatic affair, with Messi being subbed off due to an ankle injury in the 66th minute.

Despite his visible distress on the sidelines, the soccer legend's tears of pain turned to joy as his teammates secured the win, adding another prestigious title to Argentina's collection.

