Tyreek Hill Questions if Tua Tagovailoa Is on OZEMPIC After ‘Fat as S***’ QB Loses 25 Pounds During Offseason

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been the talk of the town, not for his arm strength or accuracy. Instead, he is making headlines for his physical transformation. According to a recent report, Tagovailoa has lost between 10 and 15 pounds. He has shed this huge amount of weight since the end of the NFL season.

Tyreek Hill Talks About Tua Tagovailoa’s Weight Loss Method

This sparked discussions about his new physique. Fans and analysts are also talking about the potential impact on his performance. However, Tagovailoa's new look didn't go unnoticed by his teammates. Particularly, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who recently spoke to reporters during a mandatory minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

The player humorously recalled Tagovailoa's appearance at the Pro Bowl. Hill joked about Tagovailoa's previous weight and said, “Like I ain't gonna lie when I saw Tua at the Pro Bowl, I was kind of scared." Hill also added, "[Tua] was fat as sh*t. I mean, he was fat; he was chubby. Like, hold now...Ryan Clark (Former NFL safety) said Tua was kind of thick; he wasn't lying."

Despite the funny comment, Hill expressed support for Tagovailoa's transformation. He also acknowledged that he's looking and feeling good. Talking about the weight loss, Tagovailoa shared that he's uncertain about the exact number on the scale. But according to him, what matters most to him is how he feels. He described himself as feeling nimbler and better. The athlete also said that the weight loss has positively influenced his agility.

His head coach, Mike McDaniel, even went as far as to refer to him as "svelte." McDaniel mentions that his weight loss is a combination of diet and exercise. Tagovailoa revealed that he underwent extensive training with a personal trainer. Not only that, but he also made significant changes to his dietary habits, like cutting out sugar.

Despite the physical transformation, he expressed comfort with his new physique. Tagovailoa mentioned that there was no adjustment period on the field. Which means his body seamlessly adapted to the transformation.

One of his fellow teammates, Jaylen Waddle, reminisced about the chubby Tua. He expressed admiration for Tagovailoa's improved physique. Waddle mentioned his performance during the off-season workout. He also expressed how his transformation never affected the player on the field.

Tua Tagovailoa's NFL Contract Discussion

Apart from his weight loss conversation, Tagovailoa's ongoing contract negotiations were also a hot topic of conversation. Hill voiced his opinion that Tagovailoa deserves to be adequately compensated. He also mentioned the importance of securing the quarterback's future with the team.

As for Tagovailoa himself, he remains focused on his preparation for the upcoming season. When asked about the possibility of further weight loss before training camp, Tagovailoa remained coy.

