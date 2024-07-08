Tyreek Hill Reveals He Wanted to ‘F***ing Go Punch’ His Locker ‘100 Times’ After Losing to Chiefs in Playoffs

Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins' star receiver, failed to perform well in the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Round this season.

Hills seemed to have not recovered from his terrible loss to the Chiefs. During his recent podcast appearance, the star receiver discussed how he felt immediately after losing the payout game last season.

Tyreek Hill in The Dive Bar Podcast

The Dolphins lost 26-7 to the Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs, unable to generate any offense in chilly Kansas City conditions. The Dolphins made the playoffs in both of those seasons, but they have yet to win a playoff game during the Hill era.



In the third episode of the Dive Bar Podcast, Miami Star Receiver Tyreek Hills addressed his feelings after losing the playoff game, stating that he is a born winner who despises losing.

Tyreek said, "I'm passionate about football, and I love it. I want to win. I have had it all since birth. I have always been successful in life. I hate failing. Hey, after we lost to the Chiefs, I wanted to f**k**g go punch my f**k**g locker a hundred times. F**k that s**k, dude. I was furious. F**k that. My goal is to win.”

Tyreek Hill stated in the podcast that "cheetahs don't ever stretch before they hit their prey," indicating that cheetahs are carefree. However, what enrages them? One of the things that could enrage them is losing their prey.

Tyreek Hill also got called for that loss.

Soon after the season ended, Hill said on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had some harsh words for him during Miami's 26-7 loss, and he didn't mind one bit. According to McDaniel, a play in which he was jammed off the line of scrimmage by Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed set him off.

Tyreek Hill hates losing, and nothing stands out more than losing against a team that traded him after he helped them win the Super Bowl. Hill's former team went on to win the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season after trading him to Miami. Meanwhile, Hills has yet to win a playoff game with the Dolphins.

Miami's offense struggled throughout the game against Kansas City, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa limited to only 199 passing yards on 39 attempts. Hill scored Miami's only touchdown and caught five of his eight targets for 62 yards. Unfortunately, it was insufficient for the Dolphins to secure the victory.



Hill, a five-time first-team All-Pro selection, has had some of his best seasons in Miami, playing with Tagovailoa. He had 1,710 receiving yards in 2022 and an NFL-high 1,799 receiving yards last season. Furthermore, Hill led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2023, with 13.