Tyreek Hill Trolled by Nick Wright for Claiming He Is Better Than Patrick Mahomes After Topping NFL 100 List

Nick Wright, an American sports television personality, podcaster, and former sports radio talk show presenter, savagely criticized Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill for claiming his spot in the NFL top 100. Cheetah's rating over two-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes has sparked the greatest debate in NFL circles.



It has been over 15 days since the NFL released its top 100, and the trash talk, trolling, bullying, and criticism are still going on. This time, NFL players picked Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill as the best player, despite his team's failure to win a conference title in the previous two years.

In a recent episode of First Things First, Wright addressed Hill's viral interview with the Up & Adams podcast, in which he claimed to be better than the Chiefs' superstar. He harshly mocked the wide receiver for taking pleasure in the NFL rankings, even though his club has been stranded in the wild-card round of the playoffs since he came.

Wright said"I do not agree with Tyreek; Chiefs fans do not despise him, they adore him and like playing against him. I don't blame Tyreek Hill since a list like this is the only way he'll be able to win." Tyreek is one of the five best wide receivers I've ever seen, but he won't compete for championships as long as he's in Miami."

Although Mahomes' ranking behind Hill startled many, the great wide receiver seemed to be using it to his advantage, claiming that he is better than the three-time Super Bowl winner. Nick Wright, a Kansas City Chiefs fan and sports pundit, didn't mince words when he heard Hill's overconfidence in his abilities.

Advertisement

Also Read: Why Did Robert Griffin III and Co-Host Samantha Ponder Get Fired?

Wright, on the other hand, stated that he holds no personal resentment against the NFL Cheetah for making the outrageous claim that he is better than the great quarterback. While believing he would not flourish in Miami, the expert feels Hill's individual achievements will undoubtedly keep him on top.

Nearly every NFL fan and pundit has criticized the rankings this season, including Nick. When the rankings were publicly released, even Kansas City's social media account ranted about them, claiming that Mahomes would be their number one player.

Although Tyreek has failed miserably to lead his team to a playoff win in the last two seasons, the key to his confidence may be his individual success, particularly last year when he recorded 1,799 receiving yards, which landed him first in the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2024, ahead of his former teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hill himself has indicated that he never plays for individual numbers or records. A few days ago, during a press conference, when asked if he was going for another 1000-yard season, he said that he is no longer looking for any 1000-yard or 2000-yard season since focusing on individual records may lead to selfishness. He is convinced that he is seeking improved team performance.