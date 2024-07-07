Tyreek Hill Wants to Win Super Bowl Next Year; Dolphins Star Not Concerned About Contract Extension

Tyreek Hill in his rebellious avatar, made his intentions clear with the upcoming Super Bowl. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is sidelining his contract extension and just wants to win a Super Bowl for the Dolphins. In the off-season, wide receivers like Justin Jefferson, and A.J. Brown got a contract extension but Hill is pumped for a Super Bowl victory.

Under the guidance of head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins paved their way to the wild card rounds. In the Miami Dolphins' success over the past years, Tyreek Hill was a prime contributor and now he is on the quest to evolve the entire Miami Dolphins’ gameplay.

Tyreek Hill made his intention clear

MLFootball’s Twitter (now X) handle shared a post highlighting Tyreek Hill’s goal for the next season. Hill disclosed his aim to win the Super Bowl for the Miami Dolphins and shared that he’s not thinking about the contract extension.

Sharing the post, MLFootball’s Twitter (now X) account wrote, “NEWS: #Dolphins WRA Tyreek Hill says that his real goal for next season is to win another Super Bowl, not a new contract extension. Cheetah has his priorities!”

Moreover, Hill is regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the league. In the previous season, Hill maneuvered his way to one of the best-performing WRs, and now with extra motivation, Cheetah will be unstoppable.

Miami Dolphins on a Super Bowl quest

Tyreek Hill was interviewed by Aaron Wilson of KPRC where he shared his thoughts on his Super Bowl aim, where Hill shared, “As a lot of people know, you’ve got a fast-paced offense. So, really looking forward to taking another step and that next step is winning a playoff game, because we’ve got the talent to do it. Obviously, you’ve got one of the best quarterbacks in the league [in Tua Tagovailoa]. So, very excited about that. Also, on defense, it was very good.”

The formidable duo of Tyreek Hill and QB Tua Tagovailoa will be the proving point for the Dolphins in the upcoming season. And how HC McDaniel plays his cards right will be integral in the Dolphins’ success. Meanwhile, time will reveal how Hills will evolve the Dolphins’ gameplay.