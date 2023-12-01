Tyreek Hill will cover pay of cameraman Kevin Fitzgibbons who was suspended by NFL after viral backflip celebration

Kevin Fitzgibbons is a young videographer and photographer who was suspended by the NFL for the rest of the season. The decision was made due to Tyreek Hill, who made a celebration with Kevin's phone on the sideline.

However, recently it's revealed by Tyreek Hill that he'll cover all the pay-loss that Kevin Fitzgibbons had to face due to suspension from the NFL. Check out the details of the story right below.

Tyreek Hill will take care of Kevin Fitzgibbons's pay for the rest of the season after his NFL suspension

During the Carolina Panthers vs Miami Dolphins match in October, wide receiver Tyreek Hill made a decision for which Kevin Fitzgibbons had to pay. So what happened was Tyreek Hill did a celebration at the sideline where Kevin was standing.

Tyreek Hill grabbed Kevin Fitzgibbons's phone and did a backflip. The young photographer was noticed to be jumping in excitement before he left the field and submitted the video to the NFL. Kevin made a short video of that celebration, in which he explained what exactly happened.

The video is going viral on social media for one reason because of Tyreek Hill's celebration and the other is because of Kevin describing what and why the NFL made the decision of suspending him. The young photographer expressed that he accepts the consequences.

The video was released on Tuesday and has gone viral in less than 24 hours. Hill was asked about the suspension of Kevin on Thursday to which he made an interesting statement. The wide receiver said that he would take care of the pay loss that Kevin had to face due to NFL suspension.

"I told him I was going to cover his salary, whatever the NFL was going to pay him or whatever. I told him I was going to make sure that I do what's right and take care of you, make sure you're not out of a job. That's my guy," the wide receiver told the media representatives.

Kevin's suspension from the league is a confirmed deal, as per a source reported to ESPN. However, the good thing is that he is not banned from the NFL. Therefore, he's more likely to be a part of any future events that the league hosts.