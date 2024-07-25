Tyrese Haliburton Changed Shooting Style After a 3-Year-Old Blocked His Shot While He Was a Teenager

Tyrese Haliburton, the exceptional point guard for the Indiana Pacers, has had an incredible and inspiring journey to become a household name in the NBA. An unforgettable and modest incident that happened before his professional basketball days had a significant impact on his career. When Haliburton was a freshman in high school, he was turned down by an AAU squad in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Instead of giving up, he went to Milwaukee to join a travel team coached by Bryan Johnikin.

To counter Halliburton's unconventional shooting form, which started deep below his waist, Johnikin devised a unique tactic. While Haliburton took a shot, he had his three-year-old grandson rise and extend his hand. The preschooler blocked Haliburton's shot, bringing him to tears, but it also gave him motivation to recover. This significant experience helped him develop his shooting technique, which set him up for future success.

Also Read: Joel Embid reacts to Gilbert Arenas' xenophobic comments on South Sudan after Team USA's narrow win

The NBA breakthrough

The Sacramento Kings selected Haliburton with the 12th overall choice in the 2020 NBA Draft, and the athlete showed promise right away. However, his career didn't truly take off until he was traded to the Indiana Pacers during his sophomore year. Haliburton had a phenomenal game while he was a player with the Pacers. He averaged 20.7 points and 10.4 assists per game in 2022–2023, which led to a contract that may have been valued up to $260 million.

Advertisement

With a league-high 10.9 assists per game and an average of 20.1 points the next season, Haliburton continued to be successful. His image as a rising NBA star was solidified when he led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite the fact that a hamstring injury ended Indiana's chances of winning a title, Haliburton's accomplishments included being named an All-NBA player and starting on the All-Star team.

Also Read: Tyrese Maxey Reacts as Former 76ers Buddy Hield Picks Stephen Curry Over Him in Best Shooting Teammate Debate

Overcoming rejection and embracing growth

The fact that Haliburton had to travel ninety minutes to play after being passed over by his new squad in Milwaukee was a testament to his dedication. Bryan Johnikin, his coach, was crucial to his development; he used unorthodox techniques to draw attention to his shortcomings and promote improvement.

This incident highlights how important it is to have resilience and be willing to learn from mistakes. The ability to adapt and solve problems has been Haliburton's key to success in the NBA. His rise from NBA elite to high school player blocked by a toddler demonstrates his commitment to intelligence and hard work.

Advertisement

Tyrese Haliburton seems to be having a lot of success in his NBA career. Due to his exceptional past accomplishments and leadership abilities on the court, he has grown into a vital part of the Pacers team. Haliburton signed a contract worth a maximum of $260 million, and it is expected that he will be a key player for the Pacers going forward.

Also Read: Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Opens Up on Klay Thompson's Departure After 13 Years: 'We'll Have to Kick His Ass'